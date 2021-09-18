No injuries in North Stafford home fire

Stafford Fire and Rescue is investigating a blaze that caused substantial damage to a home in the 100 block of Northampton Blvd in north Stafford. Dispatchers received a call at 12:30 pm Saturday afternoon. About five minutes later the first arriving units reported fire showing in the from the front and side of the two-story, single family home. Crews found the fire had extended into the attic of the home. The fire was under control about 20 minutes later.