Ottawa news wrap: What’s trending

(OTTAWA, IL) What’s going on in Ottawa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ottawa area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Home For Sale: 1524 Illinois Ave, Ottawa, IL 61350 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1524IllinoisAve.C21.com 1524 Illinois Ave Ottawa, IL 61350 MLS 11162416 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 Perfect, tastefully decorated and renovated 3 bedroom home in convenient location. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, windows, siding, flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and some plumbing & water lines. New driveway, large yard. Move-in condition. Contact Office: Windsor Realty Read more

LOCAL PICK

Top 10 Ottawa, Illinois home sales for August 2021 These are the top 10 home sales for Ottawa, Illinois in August 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2021, there were 34 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,500 in Ottawa. Top 10 home sales in Ottawa for August 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. Kevin J Clukey Jr. and... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Three professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 61350 during week ending September 5 These are the top 10 home sales for Ottawa, Illinois in August 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2021, there were 34 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,500 in Ottawa. Top 10 home sales in Ottawa for August 2021BuyerAddressSale PriceKevin J Clukey Jr. and Meghan... ★... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE