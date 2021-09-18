CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) What’s going on in Ottawa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ottawa area, click here.

Ottawa / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1524 Illinois Ave, Ottawa, IL 61350 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1524IllinoisAve.C21.com 1524 Illinois Ave Ottawa, IL 61350 MLS 11162416 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 Perfect, tastefully decorated and renovated 3 bedroom home in convenient location. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, windows, siding, flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and some plumbing & water lines. New driveway, large yard. Move-in condition. Contact Office: Windsor Realty Read more

Ottawa / illinoisvalleytimes.com

Top 10 Ottawa, Illinois home sales for August 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Ottawa, Illinois in August 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2021, there were 34 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,500 in Ottawa. Top 10 home sales in Ottawa for August 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. Kevin J Clukey Jr. and... Read more

Ottawa / spotonillinois.com

Three professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 61350 during week ending September 5

Sycamore / youtube.com

Football: Sycamore v Ottawa (September 2021)

Sycamore High School vs. Ottawa High School varsity football teams. Ottawa, Illinois. September 17, 2021. Read more

Ottawa, IL
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

