Trending local news in Hillsborough

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) What’s going on in Hillsborough? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hillsborough area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Hillsborough Police Department Asks Children to Donate Rocks For Pollinator Garden The Hillsborough Police Department is seeking children to decorate rocks for a pollinator garden. These rocks can be of all sizes and if the department receives more rocks than space allows the rocks will be donated to other pollinator gardens in Hillsborough. Donated rocks can be brought to the Hillsborough... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

From ski rentals to year-round apparel Marvin “Bullet” Franklin manages the C&R Elon shop while original owner Richard Forrest runs the Hillsborough store location. What started as a bus tour company is now a four-season sports apparel shop. C&R Ski, nestled between Elon’s Simply Thai and The Fat Frogg, represents North Carolina native and founder of C&R Ski, Richard Forrest’s passion. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Hillsborough: Flags, High School Sports and Survey Results Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver joins 97.9 The Hill’s Elle Kehres on the air Tuesday, September 14. She shares the latest from Hillsborough’s Board of Commissioners meeting, including a discussion with Duke Energy about flags on electrical poles and the town’s comprehensive sustainability plan survey results. Plus her thoughts on the Orange County Board of Education’s decision to continue “high risk” sports programs. Read more

LATEST NEWS