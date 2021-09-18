CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Trending local news in Hillsborough

 6 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) What’s going on in Hillsborough? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hillsborough area, click here.

Hillsborough / chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Police Department Asks Children to Donate Rocks For Pollinator Garden

The Hillsborough Police Department is seeking children to decorate rocks for a pollinator garden. These rocks can be of all sizes and if the department receives more rocks than space allows the rocks will be donated to other pollinator gardens in Hillsborough. Donated rocks can be brought to the Hillsborough... Read more

Elon / elonnewsnetwork.com

From ski rentals to year-round apparel

Marvin “Bullet” Franklin manages the C&R Elon shop while original owner Richard Forrest runs the Hillsborough store location. What started as a bus tour company is now a four-season sports apparel shop. C&R Ski, nestled between Elon’s Simply Thai and The Fat Frogg, represents North Carolina native and founder of C&R Ski, Richard Forrest’s passion. Read more

Hillsborough / chapelboro.com

Hillsborough: Flags, High School Sports and Survey Results

Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver joins 97.9 The Hill’s Elle Kehres on the air Tuesday, September 14. She shares the latest from Hillsborough’s Board of Commissioners meeting, including a discussion with Duke Energy about flags on electrical poles and the town’s comprehensive sustainability plan survey results. Plus her thoughts on the Orange County Board of Education’s decision to continue “high risk” sports programs. Read more

Orange County / unc.edu

Students build community ties during inaugural Gillings Day of Service

The pursuit of a public health degree often involves exploring how determinants that go beyond the walls of a doctor’s office or hospital — such as access to food, housing and social support — affect a community’s well-being. This year, to give incoming students a hands-on look at this impact in the local community, the Student Government Association at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health launched its first Day of Service. Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

