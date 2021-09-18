CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville news digest: Top stories today

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Campbellsville.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Campbellsville / campbellsville.edu

Local first responders honored at banquet

Local first responders honored at banquet

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky.—As part of a series of events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, local first responders were honored at a banquet Saturday evening, Sept. 11, at Campbellsville University’s Badgett Academic Support Center Banquet Hall. The Tri-County Car Club, in conjunction with Campbellsville University,... Read more

Campbellsville / myq104.com

Frances Skaggs

Frances Skaggs

Naida Frances (Beams) Skaggs, 86, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Everett Beams and Gladys (Allen) Beams, was born in Taylor County on July 30th, 1935, and departed this life on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, Kentucky. She professed her faith in Christ... Read more

Campbellsville / kcountry1057.com

Kenneth Ray Shively

Kenneth Ray Shively

Mr. Kenneth Ray Shively was born on August 13, 1947, in Campbellsville, Kentucky. He departed this on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 74. Kenneth was the son of the late Dempsey and Margaret Shively. Kenneth professed his faith in Christ at an early age. Kenneth retired from... Read more

Campbellsville / kcountry1057.com

Ann Olive (Ragsdale) Marsh

Ann Olive (Ragsdale) Marsh

Ann Olive (Ragsdale) Marsh, 95, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Rev. Cletus C. Ragsdale and Rev. Essie (Cooper) Ragsdale, was born in Alexander County of Cairo, Illinois, on November 27th, 1925, and departed this life peacefully at her home on Monday, September 13th, 2021. She professed her faith... Read more

PUBLIC HEALTH
Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

