Campbellsville news digest: Top stories today
Local first responders honored at banquet
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky.—As part of a series of events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, local first responders were honored at a banquet Saturday evening, Sept. 11, at Campbellsville University's Badgett Academic Support Center Banquet Hall. The Tri-County Car Club, in conjunction with Campbellsville University,...
Frances Skaggs
Naida Frances (Beams) Skaggs, 86, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Everett Beams and Gladys (Allen) Beams, was born in Taylor County on July 30th, 1935, and departed this life on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, Kentucky. She professed her faith in Christ...
Kenneth Ray Shively
Mr. Kenneth Ray Shively was born on August 13, 1947, in Campbellsville, Kentucky. He departed this on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the age of 74. Kenneth was the son of the late Dempsey and Margaret Shively. Kenneth professed his faith in Christ at an early age. Kenneth retired from...
Ann Olive (Ragsdale) Marsh
Ann Olive (Ragsdale) Marsh, 95, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Rev. Cletus C. Ragsdale and Rev. Essie (Cooper) Ragsdale, was born in Alexander County of Cairo, Illinois, on November 27th, 1925, and departed this life peacefully at her home on Monday, September 13th, 2021. She professed her faith...
