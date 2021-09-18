CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

What's up: Leading stories in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 6 days ago

(TULLAHOMA, TN) The news in Tullahoma never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Hall of Mirrors Exhibit at Carthage Junction Depot October 2nd, 2021

The Carthage Junction Depot will soon be hosting a series of art exhibits beginning October 2 with a selection of works by artist, Ken Uselton. Although it is difficult to classify his work, Ken P Uselton is an artist working and residing in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Having received his BFA in... Read more

Ascend once again named a top workplace

TULLAHOMA – For the sixth consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has been recognized by “American Banker” as one of the top 50 best credit unions to work for in the United States. Ascend is the only Tennessee credit union listed six times since the survey and awards program’s inception in 2014, and one of only two Tennessee credit unions that made the list of organizations honored this year. (The list was formerly produced by “Credit Union Journal,” which is now part of “American Banker.”) Read more

Volleyball Rebelettes top Tullahoma, fall to Coffee County

The Franklin County volleyball Rebelettes lost to the Coffee County Lady Raiders in three sets on the road Thursday for their fourth loss of the season. All three sets were decided by seven points or less as the Rebelettes kept the score relatively close but were not able to claim a set. Read more

Trojans drop pair of games for week

The South Middle School Trojans lost to the Tullahoma Wildcats 36-8 at home Thursday for their fourth loss of the season. The Trojans fell into a decent hole early in the homecoming contest and were not able to work out of it as they remained winless on the season. South... Read more

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Tullahoma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

