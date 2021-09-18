What's up: News headlines in Crescent City

Ricky Graves

Rick was born May 6th, 1959 in Denver, CO to Vernal and Madean Graves, the youngest of four siblings. During his early years, Rick was active in the church where he played the drums, sang in a traveling quartet with his father and accomplished many achievements in the Royal Rangers. Rick was married forty years to his beautiful wife Kipp in Glenwood Springs, CO on the “12th of never” on a “September morn” 1981. Rick and Kipp then moved to the Sacramento Valley, where their oldest son Lucas was born. Rick became a correctional officer with the CDCR and his first assignment he fondly referred to as Wackyville. He worked there until a new prison opened in the far northern corner of California. Before they moved, they welcomed Katie. In Crescent City, Rick enjoyed his job at Pelican Bay. He ran recycling; he oversaw visitation; he was responsible for recruiting and commander of the honor guard, his absolute favorite. He retired as lieutenant after 30 years of faithful service. While living in Crescent City, Kipp told Rick that “you are going to have to have the next kid.” And so he did, they traveled to Russia and adopted two children Annie and Jesse. Rick enjoyed inventing and tinkering. He embodied the expression, “jack of all trades.” He loved doing theater, and got his whole family involved. Rick and Kipp traveled the world and saw over half the United States. Rick also loved the church. After 20 years, his passion for drumming returned. He was a leader, a servant, and a role model, whose life had an eternal impact. He was an incredible grandfather and his children’s best friend. He will be missed. He is survived by his Mother, Madean; his three siblings, Jerry, Leonard, and David; His wife, Kipp; four adult children; nine grandkids and one daughter-in-law and two sons-in-law that he treated as his own. I want to thank the Sutter Coast Medical team for all their hard work and perseverance, and BNaz for showering us with love, support, and prayers. Read more