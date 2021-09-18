CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

What's up: Leading stories in Watertown

 6 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) The news in Watertown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Watertown / thepublicopinion.com

Dakota Sportsman honors Watertown Fire Rescue with Patriots Trophy

Dakota Sportsman honors Watertown Fire Rescue with Patriots Trophy

Saturday marked the inaugural Patriots Fishing Tournament on Lake Kampeska sponsored by Dakota Sportsman. Tournament winners Tim Tesch, Mike and Roger Meyer chose which public service provider would be honored with the Patriots Traveling Trophy. They chose Watertown Fire Rescue. Read more

Watertown / gowatertown.net

PREVIEW: Watertown at Huron on 950 KWAT

PREVIEW: Watertown at Huron on 950 KWAT

HURON, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown will try to get back on the winning track this Friday night at Huron. The Arrows (1-2) are coming off a 16-0 loss against Brookings last week. Coach John Hodorff talked about that loss in the Arrows Postgame show:. After back to back losses, the... Read more

South Dakota / dakotanewsnow.com

Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

Former South Dakota House majority leader dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A former South Dakota lawmaker who helped ban smoking in bars and restaurants and served as House majority leader has died. Bob Faehn was 63. His family says he died from cancer on Monday. Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown half-staff at the Capitol on Friday in his honor. Read more

Watertown / thepublicopinion.com

Watertown Ducks Unlimited annual fall banquet is Oct. 7

Watertown Ducks Unlimited annual fall banquet is Oct. 7

Ducks Unlimited raises money to establish habitat for waterfowl, pheasants, deer and hundreds of other species in South Dakota, according to a news release. The banquet features live and silent auctions, a raffles, food and drinks. Ticket information can be found at www.ducks.org or by calling 605-881-1859. Read more

Comments / 0

Watertown, SD
Government
City
Watertown, SD
#Sd
Watertown, SD
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

