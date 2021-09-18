Trending news headlines in Brookings
(BROOKINGS, SD) The news in Brookings never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brookings area, click here.
‘Freedom rally’ lines 22nd
BROOKINGS – A “freedom rally” was held outside 3M and Hy-Vee along 22nd Avenue Thursday afternoon, drawing more than 100 people outfitted with American flags and posters. The rally was a response to recent COVID-19 vaccine mandates put forth by the Biden administration and other entities. In recent weeks, Sioux... Read more
Tire and rim stolen off vehicle
BROOKINGS – A tire with rim were stolen earlier this week, according to Brookings Police. The theft was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday and occurred in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Lt. Marci Gebers said. “It was determined that a tire and rim had been stolen off of a... Read more
South Dakota State University Hosts Grand Opening Ceremony for Raven Precision Agriculture Center
After breaking ground in fall 2018, a public grand opening ceremony for the Raven Precision Agriculture Center was held Saturday, September 11, at 2:00 p.m. on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to take tours of the new $46.1 million facility that was supported by South Dakota stakeholder groups, industry partners and legislative leaders. Read more
Men’s & women’s golf hits road for tournaments
Both the Northern Iowa Panthers men’s and women’s golf teams were on the road this weekend, with the men opening their season at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado Springs, hosted by the Air Force Academy. The women competed at the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate in Brookings, S.D., hosted by South Dakota State University. Read more
Comments / 0