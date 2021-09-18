What's up: News headlines in Sheridan

4 Timm Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 - MLS #21-1046

Looking for some acreage and mountain views just minutes from downtown Sheridan. This is the house. Large 3,500+ sq. ft. raised ranch home with a full basement has an open living room and kitchen area. Lots of natural light everywhere you turn. Enjoy a separate dining area and bonus room above the garage. All the main living areas open to a large deck space to enjoy the Wyoming air. Exterior of the house was professionally painted in 2020. There is a newer irrigation system on a large portion of this 2.29 acre property. Come take a look. All measurements are approximate. For more information visit: http://era.com/listingdetail/ERAGPJ3MP Read more