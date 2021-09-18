What's up: News headlines in Sheridan
4 Timm Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 - MLS #21-1046
Looking for some acreage and mountain views just minutes from downtown Sheridan. This is the house. Large 3,500+ sq. ft. raised ranch home with a full basement has an open living room and kitchen area. Lots of natural light everywhere you turn. Enjoy a separate dining area and bonus room above the garage. All the main living areas open to a large deck space to enjoy the Wyoming air. Exterior of the house was professionally painted in 2020. There is a newer irrigation system on a large portion of this 2.29 acre property. Come take a look. All measurements are approximate. For more information visit: http://era.com/listingdetail/ERAGPJ3MP Read more
Broncs v Tigers Highlights Friday Night Football / Cowboys at Home Saturday / Broncos at Jags Sunday
BRONC FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs host Rock Springs tomorrow night we will have the game live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM the First Federal bank and trust pregame show starts at 5:30. Bronc Head coach Jeff Mowry says the Tigers were looking forward to this season... Read more
Fallon Lewis Interview
Members of the University of Wyoming were in Sheridan on Tuesday, September 14th as part of a recruiting effort to get new students. Among them was a Tongue River High School grad who has both past and present success with the UW women’s basketball team. Fallon Lewis played basketball for... Read more
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 3 2021
The 4A Sheridan Broncs host Rock Springs in a matchup of undefeated teams on Friday, September 17th at 6pm. Meanwhile, 2A Big Horn hosts Newcastle at 6pm, 2A Tongue River play at Torrington at 6pm and 3A Buffalo is at Cody at 6pm. 6-man Kaycee does not have an opponent... Read more
