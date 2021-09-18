Top stories trending in Fallon

(FALLON, NV) The news in Fallon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Deputies Arrest Driver After 2-county Pursuit A California man who evaded pursuit over a two-county area and then took a wrong turn in the desert was apprehended Tuesday by Churchill County Sheriff deputies north of Fallon. According to Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox, the Nevada Highway Patrol began pursuing a Honda Accord in Pershing County with... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Man Arrested After Chase in Pershing and Churchill Counties A man is in jail after a high-speed chase that started in Pershing County and ended in Churchill County. Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says the chase happened on September 14, 2021. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) started chasing a Maroon-colored Honda Accord in Pershing County but notified the Churchill County... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Colorful Photos Adorn Bristlecone Art Galleries As fall approaches and leaves and trees are changing to their radiant colors in Northern Nevada and the Tahoe Basin, the current art exhibits at Western Nevada College spectacularly reflect this time of the year. Now showing in the Bristlecone Atrium Gallery on the Carson City campus is “Glorious Autumn”... Read more

LOCAL PICK