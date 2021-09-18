CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Top stories trending in Fallon

 6 days ago

(FALLON, NV) The news in Fallon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Fallon / thefallonpost.org

Deputies Arrest Driver After 2-county Pursuit

A California man who evaded pursuit over a two-county area and then took a wrong turn in the desert was apprehended Tuesday by Churchill County Sheriff deputies north of Fallon. According to Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox, the Nevada Highway Patrol began pursuing a Honda Accord in Pershing County with... Read more

Pershing County / ktvn.com

Man Arrested After Chase in Pershing and Churchill Counties

A man is in jail after a high-speed chase that started in Pershing County and ended in Churchill County. Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says the chase happened on September 14, 2021. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) started chasing a Maroon-colored Honda Accord in Pershing County but notified the Churchill County... Read more

Carson City / wnc.edu

Colorful Photos Adorn Bristlecone Art Galleries

As fall approaches and leaves and trees are changing to their radiant colors in Northern Nevada and the Tahoe Basin, the current art exhibits at Western Nevada College spectacularly reflect this time of the year. Now showing in the Bristlecone Atrium Gallery on the Carson City campus is “Glorious Autumn”... Read more

Fallon / tahoedailytribune.com

South Tahoe football on schedule to open season Friday in Fallon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After weeks of fire, smoke, evacuations and not much chance to practice outdoors, South Tahoe football is scheduled to get its season underway on Friday. The Vikings will go on the road to take on Churchill County in Fallon, Nevada at 7 p.m. The Greenwave... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
#Nv
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

