Trending local news in Keene

Keene, NH

Keene Times
 6 days ago

(KEENE, NH) What’s going on in Keene? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Keene area, click here.

Cheshire County / wmur.com

Cheshire County officials issue warning as cases, hospitalizations rise

KEENE, N.H. — Resources have been stretched so thin at one New Hampshire hospital that the CEO said they have had to send patients to other hospitals, including some out of state. Health, city and school officials are pleading with people in the Monadnock Region to do their part to... Read more

Massachusetts / sentinelsource.com

Police: Massachusetts woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Keene

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after being struck and run over by a vehicle in Keene Thursday evening, according to police. At about 9 p.m., Danielle Bratton, 29, of North Andover, Mass., was crossing Key Road after leaving the Sunoco gas station on Winchester Street when she was struck, according to a news release issued Friday morning by the Keene Police Department. Read more

Keene / sentinelsource.com

State reports another death in COVID outbreak at Alpine Healthcare

A sixth person has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene that began in mid-August, state health officials announced Wednesday. The outbreak, which the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release has comprised 38 resident cases and 15 among staff, was previously linked to five deaths. The infection numbers released Wednesday are up from last week, when DHHS reported 45 cases at the Main Street nursing home over the past month. Read more

Keene / sentinelsource.com

Councilor suggests Keene rethink city primaries

A city councilor has proposed either eliminating municipal primary elections in Keene or raising the number of candidates needed to trigger one. Councilor Randy Filiault, in an email Monday to his fellow councilors and Mayor George Hansel, requested that councilors and city staff discuss the value of municipal primary elections. He said they often don’t accomplish much, and at a cost of more than $12,000 this year, Filiault says may not be worth it. Read more

Keene, NH
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

