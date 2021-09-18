Top West Plains news stories
(WEST PLAINS, MO) Here are today's top stories from the West Plains area.
Home For Sale: 4881 County Road 8940, West Plains, MO 65775 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://4881CountyRoad8940.C21.com 4881 County Road 8940 West Plains, MO 65775 MLS 60196314 Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 5004 Sq. Ft. This gorgeous home in Arrowhead Subdivision has it all !!!!! ICF home, 3 bedroom (possible 6 ) 4 1/2 bath, office, large play room, large storage room, 2 large living areas, 2 large master suites with their own Jacuzzi tubs, over size garage, hardwood & tile floors. 5 ft crawl space w/ Ion lime/scale remover ( 25 year system), gas fireplace, all stainless steel appliances in large open kitchen with lots of cabinets & granite counter tops. Main level has large laundry room. GEO thermal H/ A. Buried propane tank. Over size double garage, Decks and covered porch wrapped around the home . All this and more on 7.41 ac in the elite Arrowhead subdivision!!! Contact Agent: Pamela Cochran Ozark Hills Realty, Inc. Read more
Take a virtual tour of MDC's Peck Ranch Conservation Area on Sept. 23
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – There are a number of ways to enjoy the outdoors at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Peck Ranch Conservation Area, but in fall and winter, elk-viewing tops the list. Get tips on the best places to see elk and learn what else you can do... Read more
Students will receive additional financial support soon
Missouri State University students may soon see a boost to their bank accounts. The university’s Springfield campus received about $20.8 million of federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The West Plains campus received another $1.8 million. The Board of Governors Executive Committee recently approved the... Read more
No. 8 Grizzlies battle back to beat Jefferson
He Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Volleyball team recorded an exciting 3-1 win over Region 16 rival Jefferson College Tuesday evening in its season home opener. After falling 18-25 in the first set, the No. 8 Grizzlies battled back to take the next three 25-20, 25-17, 31-29. The victory... Read more
