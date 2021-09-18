Trending local news in Batesville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Sonny Pham, a student at Lyon College and lifelong resident of Batesville, Arkansas, passed away on September 11, 2021. Sonny is survived by his parents; his sisters, Candis Tate, Krystal Orellana, Emily Pham; and his wife, Kaylee Wilkins Pham. Sonny was born on August 25, 2000, to Son and En... Read more

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Batesville class visited the Capitol Monday to learn more about state government and state-wide organizations. George’s Inc. sponsored the “Introduction to State Government” session. “Introducing the Leadership Batesville class to our elected officials at the state level and state-wide partners is a valuable... Read more

JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University is offering small business consulting sessions during the latter part of September. The first session will be held Tuesday, Sept.21, at Batesville at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,... Read more

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
