CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Top stories trending in Deridder

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 6 days ago

(DERIDDER, LA) The news in Deridder never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Deridder area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Deridder / beauregarddailynews.net

Weekend shooting linked to self-proclaimed local gang activity

Weekend shooting linked to self-proclaimed local gang activity

On Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at approximately 1:30 AM, the DeRidder Police received a report of shots fired in the 500 block of West 8th Street. On arrival, Officers learned a vehicle approached a residence and there was an exchange of gunfire between those at the residence and the vehicle. Officers learned at least one residence and one vehicle across the street were struck by stray bullets. There were no injuries. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Deridder / westcentralsbest.com

New Step Outreach in DeRidder Accepting Christmas Applications Monday, September 20, 2021

New Step Outreach in DeRidder Accepting Christmas Applications Monday, September 20, 2021

New Step Outreach will begin taking applications for Stockings of Hope, their Christmas fundraiser on Monday, September 20, 2021. Applications will be asked to provide Valid I.D., Proof of residency (utility bill) of Beauregard Parish, Proof of income, and the Birth certificate or proof of custody for each child. Applicants will be not accepted if they have applied to another Christmas Program. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Deridder / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 520 W 8th Street, Deridder, LA 70634 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 520 W 8th Street, Deridder, LA 70634 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://520W8thStreet.C21.com 520 W 8th Street Deridder, LA 70634 MLS 191748 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1250 Sq. Ft. Possible investment opportunity! This 3/2 cottage in the heart of DeRidder features 2 living areas, solid wood doors, great natural lighting and a storage shed on a nice lot. It is need of significant renovations, however the blueprint is there to make this house a charming home, schedule your showing today! Contact Agent: Jennifer Sproles Bessette Realty, Inc. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Beauregard Parish / beauregarddailynews.net

Queen Beaufair XCII contestants named

Queen Beaufair XCII contestants named

The Queen Beaufair Pageant will be held Oct. 5, 2021 at 8 p.m. as part of the Beauregard Parish Fair. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deridder, LA
Deridder, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
129
Followers
391
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy