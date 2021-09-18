Top stories trending in Deridder

(DERIDDER, LA) The news in Deridder never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Weekend shooting linked to self-proclaimed local gang activity On Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at approximately 1:30 AM, the DeRidder Police received a report of shots fired in the 500 block of West 8th Street. On arrival, Officers learned a vehicle approached a residence and there was an exchange of gunfire between those at the residence and the vehicle. Officers learned at least one residence and one vehicle across the street were struck by stray bullets. There were no injuries. Read more

New Step Outreach in DeRidder Accepting Christmas Applications Monday, September 20, 2021 New Step Outreach will begin taking applications for Stockings of Hope, their Christmas fundraiser on Monday, September 20, 2021. Applications will be asked to provide Valid I.D., Proof of residency (utility bill) of Beauregard Parish, Proof of income, and the Birth certificate or proof of custody for each child. Applicants will be not accepted if they have applied to another Christmas Program. Read more

Home For Sale: 520 W 8th Street, Deridder, LA 70634 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://520W8thStreet.C21.com 520 W 8th Street Deridder, LA 70634 MLS 191748 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1250 Sq. Ft. Possible investment opportunity! This 3/2 cottage in the heart of DeRidder features 2 living areas, solid wood doors, great natural lighting and a storage shed on a nice lot. It is need of significant renovations, however the blueprint is there to make this house a charming home, schedule your showing today! Contact Agent: Jennifer Sproles Bessette Realty, Inc. Read more

