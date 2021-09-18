CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Trending local news in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Here are today’s top stories from the Greenwood area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenwood area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Greenwood / themagazineplus.com

Oscar P. host the LAUGH ATTACK Comedy Show!

Oscar P. host the LAUGH ATTACK Comedy Show!

(The Magazine Plus Editorial):- Greenwood, Mississippi Sep 16, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Comedian Oscar P does it again. He will be hosting the LAUGH ATTACK Comedy Show, in Greenwood, Mississippi. The Double Hustle star has been blazing the stage for over 20 years. A celebrity in his own right. His polite... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Greenwood / youtube.com

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Special Called Board Meeting- September 16, 2021

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Special Called Board Meeting- September 16, 2021

GLCSD Special Meeting- September 16, 2021 Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mississippi / scorebooklive.com

Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17

Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17

The Mississippi high school football season is in full swing headed into Week 4, and we’ve had some great finishes to these early season games. Each week, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will highlight five games from around the state with intriguing matchups or big implications. Last week, two of the five games we highlighted weren’t decided until the final play. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Greenwood, MS
Greenwood, MS
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
248
Followers
445
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy