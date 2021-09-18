Trending local news in Greenwood
(GREENWOOD, MS) Here are today’s top stories from the Greenwood area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenwood area, click here.
Oscar P. host the LAUGH ATTACK Comedy Show!
(The Magazine Plus Editorial):- Greenwood, Mississippi Sep 16, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Comedian Oscar P does it again. He will be hosting the LAUGH ATTACK Comedy Show, in Greenwood, Mississippi. The Double Hustle star has been blazing the stage for over 20 years. A celebrity in his own right. His polite... Read more
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Special Called Board Meeting- September 16, 2021
GLCSD Special Meeting- September 16, 2021 Read more
Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17
The Mississippi high school football season is in full swing headed into Week 4, and we’ve had some great finishes to these early season games. Each week, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will highlight five games from around the state with intriguing matchups or big implications. Last week, two of the five games we highlighted weren’t decided until the final play. Read more
Comments / 0