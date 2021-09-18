CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Leading stories in Athens

 6 days ago

(ATHENS, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Athens.

Athens / clevelandbanner.com

Robert ‘Tommy’ Massingale

Robert “Tommy” Massingale, 91, of Athens, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home. Tommy was a native of McMinn County and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking trips to the mountains. He also loved gospel music. Tommy retired from Thomas-Betts after... Read more

Athens / dailypostathenian.com

Minnie Ruth Duckett Axley

Minnie Ruth Duckett Axley, 89, a longtime resident of the Cedar Springs community near Athens, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Ruth was born in Madisonville to the late Daniel and Martha Duckett. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Oliver James “O.J.” Axley on May 19, 2007; a grandson, Andy Axley; sisters, Grace Williams, Gladys Thompson, Juanita Baker, Beula Miller, Bobbie Morrow, Violet Dillard and Ersa Bryan; and brothers, Wilburn Duckett, Alvin Duckett and Lester Duckett. Ruth, along with her late husband, owned and operated chicken houses for many years. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church for over 47 years. She is survived by a daughter, Norma Webb and husband, Ronnie, of Athens; three sons, Raymond Axley and wife, Carolyn, of Farragut, Van Axley and wife, Allison, of Stevenson, Ala., and Dan Axley and wife, Karen, of Athens; eight grandchildren, Julie Bailey and husband, Jansen, Jamie Webb and wife, Adrienne, Matthew Axley and wife, Liz, John Webb and wife, Kayla, Halie Dexter and husband, Matt, Kelli Axley, Christin Oyola and husband, Mark, and Lexie Axley; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fairview Baptist Church, located at 261 County Road 439 in Athens. Officiating will be Pastor Jack Scallions and Pastor Matthew Harrell. Burial will follow in Cedar Springs Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Minnie Ruth Duckett Axley. Read more

Knoxville / dailypostathenian.com

George Bennett King Jr.

George Bennett King Jr., 75, of Knoxville transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. George was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents, George “Tag” Bennett King Sr. and Margaret “Tootie” King; paternal grandmother, Ida Goodner; maternal grandparents, Jess and Mattie (Witt) Long; brother, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Franklin; and cousin/brother, Melvin Long. He leaves behind to treasure his memories his daughters, Tonya of Athens, Idella (Dominic) and Mohnike; sons, Stacey (Erica) of Charlotte, N.C., Yohanse of Athens, Jayson (Brittney) and William (Cheree); 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Judith “Judy” Journee of Cleveland, Ohio; great uncle, Burkett Witt; aunt, Minnie Long of Athens; and a host of relatives and friends. Services were held on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Unity Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service was officiated by Pastor Robert Barnett Sr. Final interment was held at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike on Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. with full military honors and a dove release. The family of George Bennett King Jr. wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the neuro/stroke team, notably Dr. Kerr, along with the team of nurses on the seventh floor at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Read more

Athens / dailypostathenian.com

A stereotype by any other name still stinks

When we visited Sub-Saharan Africa, places where Bantu languages such as Swahili or Zulu are spoken, we learned the word Mzungu. It means White person. As we walked down a street, or through an open market, we would hear the word constantly whispered, like the drone of a fly. Some... Read more

