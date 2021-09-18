What's up: Leading stories in Athens

Minnie Ruth Duckett Axley

Minnie Ruth Duckett Axley, 89, a longtime resident of the Cedar Springs community near Athens, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Ruth was born in Madisonville to the late Daniel and Martha Duckett. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Oliver James "O.J." Axley on May 19, 2007; a grandson, Andy Axley; sisters, Grace Williams, Gladys Thompson, Juanita Baker, Beula Miller, Bobbie Morrow, Violet Dillard and Ersa Bryan; and brothers, Wilburn Duckett, Alvin Duckett and Lester Duckett. Ruth, along with her late husband, owned and operated chicken houses for many years. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church for over 47 years. She is survived by a daughter, Norma Webb and husband, Ronnie, of Athens; three sons, Raymond Axley and wife, Carolyn, of Farragut, Van Axley and wife, Allison, of Stevenson, Ala., and Dan Axley and wife, Karen, of Athens; eight grandchildren, Julie Bailey and husband, Jansen, Jamie Webb and wife, Adrienne, Matthew Axley and wife, Liz, John Webb and wife, Kayla, Halie Dexter and husband, Matt, Kelli Axley, Christin Oyola and husband, Mark, and Lexie Axley; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fairview Baptist Church, located at 261 County Road 439 in Athens. Officiating will be Pastor Jack Scallions and Pastor Matthew Harrell. Burial will follow in Cedar Springs Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Minnie Ruth Duckett Axley.