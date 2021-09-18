What's up: Leading stories in Vernal

Rotary Winter Coat Drive Needing New or Gently Used Winter Apparel Donations

It’s predicted that this will be an extra cold winter and the Rotary Club of Vernal is working hard to gather new or gently used winter apparel donations to make sure every family in the area stays warm when the cold arrives. Donations will be accepted for several more weeks leading up to the event on October 9th when families can come to the Vernal Christian Church and pick out winter coats and gear for the whole family. For now, Rotary Club is asking all to go through closets and storage and see what lightly used winter gear you have to donate. This year they are not just taking coats but also hats, gloves, beanies, scarves and any winter gear for newborns on up. There is an extra need for children’s coats right now. If possible make sure they are clean and have empty pockets. Donations can be dropped off at the Uintah County Library, Oo La La, Basin Flood and Fire, Brian Gorum State Farm, Downtown Auto Group, Soda Poppin’, Vernal Christian Church and Davis Food and Drug in Vernal and Roosevelt. Read more