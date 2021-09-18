What's up: Leading stories in Vernal
(VERNAL, UT) The news in Vernal never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Home For Sale: 5527 N DRY FORK CANYON RD, Vernal, UT 84078 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://5527NDryForkCanyonRd.C21.com 5527 N DRY FORK CANYON RD Vernal, UT 84078 MLS 1764218 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 3030 Sq. Ft. Beautiful home nestled up in Dryfork Canyon!! This home was very well built and it has been very well maintained. Million dollar views surround the home on all sides. 7.23 acres of privacy, peace and great hunting! This home features a large walk-in food pantry, a root cellar in the basement along with an indoor wood chute. There is a wet bar in the basement perfect for entertaining. The kitchen includes all appliances, custom made solid wood cabinets and corian countertops. Contact Agent: Uintah Basin Real Estate Everest Read more
Land For Sale: 3406 W. 1900 S., Vernal, UT 84078 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://3406W1900S.C21.com 3406 W. 1900 S. Vernal, UT 84078 MLS 1639602 Beautiful acreage right at the edge of Vernal as you come into town from the west. Vernal land is selling fast! Don't miss out. Utilities are in close proximity. Tax 's 05-096-0232, 05-096-0231, 05-096-0228, 05-096-0224 and 05-096-0230 are to be sold together for a total of 12.26 acres. The 9.59 acre parcel includes an AVWS water connection valued at $7,648. Total price for the entire 12.26 acres is $133,525. Info taken from county records, buyer to verify. Acreage currently in greenbelt, if taken out, buyer to pay rollback taxes. Contact Agent: Bethany Trouberman Parker Real Estate Professionals Read more
Women’s Self Defense Super Seminar; Huge Discount Price
A Women’s Self Defense Super Seminar is coming to Vernal and Sheriff Steve Labrum is hoping every woman and teen available on October 1st and 2nd will be there to learn how to protect themselves. Made famous as the pioneers of UFC and MMA fighting, the Gracie family is known as masters of the art of jiu jitsu and will be the teachers at this event. In a video shared on the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Rener and Eve Gracie share that a two-day course like this would normally cost $300 per person but thanks to the Sheriff’s Office sponsorship it is only $50. The training will happen on wrestling mats for everyone’s protection and no prior experience is necessary. It is open to all women, not just women from the Uintah Basin. Come learn from the best the most effective techniques to protect yourself. For more information and to register, visit www.graciegirls.com. Read more
Rotary Winter Coat Drive Needing New or Gently Used Winter Apparel Donations
It’s predicted that this will be an extra cold winter and the Rotary Club of Vernal is working hard to gather new or gently used winter apparel donations to make sure every family in the area stays warm when the cold arrives. Donations will be accepted for several more weeks leading up to the event on October 9th when families can come to the Vernal Christian Church and pick out winter coats and gear for the whole family. For now, Rotary Club is asking all to go through closets and storage and see what lightly used winter gear you have to donate. This year they are not just taking coats but also hats, gloves, beanies, scarves and any winter gear for newborns on up. There is an extra need for children’s coats right now. If possible make sure they are clean and have empty pockets. Donations can be dropped off at the Uintah County Library, Oo La La, Basin Flood and Fire, Brian Gorum State Farm, Downtown Auto Group, Soda Poppin’, Vernal Christian Church and Davis Food and Drug in Vernal and Roosevelt. Read more
Comments / 0