Gainesville, TX

Top stories trending in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Gainesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gainesville area, click here.

Gainesville

Gainesville set for homecoming game

It is homecoming week in Gainesville, and the Leopards are looking to cap off the celebration with their first win. The Gainesville football team welcomew Van Alstyne to Leopard Stadium on Friday night for its last non-district home game, and the Leopards have reason to be excited. Gainesville (0-3) will... Read more

Gainesville

New use for old theater

The Ritz is the newest member of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Located at 108 N. Commerce St. on the corner of the square, the shop offers exclusive product lines, gifts and items with local flair. – candles, diffusers, luxurious soap and more, according to owner Rachel Howe. It opened in March inside the old Ritz theater. Howe has included several photographs of the old theater as decor in the shop, documenting the theater and what Gainesville was like back in the day. The theatre closed in 1948. Courtesy of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce. Read more

Gainesville

Clarence Elvin “Cheech” Kittrell Jr.

GAINESVILLE – Clarence Elvin “Cheech” Kittrell Jr., 69, died on Sept. 12, 2021 in Gainesville, TX. A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Meador Funeral Home, 1204 E. California Street, Gainesville. A funeral service was at Meador Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. Read more

Gainesville

NCTC instructors tapped for leadership training

Four North Central Texas College faculty members will get some extra career development over the coming year. History Professor Anna Marie Anderson, Adjunct Math Instructor Jennifer Brown, English Professor Lisa Smart and English Professor Lauren Sullivan have been selected as Texas Community College Teachers Association (TCCTA) Faculty Fellows for 2021-22. Read more

