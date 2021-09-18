News wrap: Headlines in Troy
(TROY, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Troy.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Troy area, click here.
James Shirley rolls up his sleeve for flu season
Don’t even bother to ask James Shirley of Troy if he has taken the flu shot. That would be a no-brainer. Shirley has been taking the flu shot since he enrolled in college in 2003. That was 21 years ago and, in all those years, Shirley has had the flu only one time. Read more
Preview: Troy Soccer Set to Open Conference Play
TROY, Ala. – The Troy Soccer program is set to kick start conference play Friday and Sunday on the road against Little Rock and ULM. Friday's kick off from the Coleman Sports Complex is set for 7 p.m., while Sunday's matchup in Monroe will begin at 1 p.m. Match Details. Read more
Trojan Talk Returns Thursday; Live on Location at Momma Goldberg’s in Troy
TROY, Ala. – Troy's weekly call-in radio show, Trojan Talk, returns this week and is back live and on location for the 2021 season. Fans can join head coach Chip Lindsey and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight each Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at Momma Goldberg's Deli in Troy. For... Read more
Lady Liberty & TB&T help kids become super citizens
For about seven years now, Troy Bank & Trust has supported the Lady Liberty Program in the schools in Pike County. Each year, the journey through history seems to be more meaningful, but, with the constraints of COVID-19, no more than this year. The mission of the Lady Liberty Program... Read more
