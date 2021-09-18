CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

News wrap: Headlines in Troy

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 6 days ago

(TROY, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Troy.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Troy area, click here.

Troy / troymessenger.com

James Shirley rolls up his sleeve for flu season

James Shirley rolls up his sleeve for flu season

Don’t even bother to ask James Shirley of Troy if he has taken the flu shot. That would be a no-brainer. Shirley has been taking the flu shot since he enrolled in college in 2003. That was 21 years ago and, in all those years, Shirley has had the flu only one time. Read more

Troy / troytrojans.com

Preview: Troy Soccer Set to Open Conference Play

Preview: Troy Soccer Set to Open Conference Play

TROY, Ala. – The Troy Soccer program is set to kick start conference play Friday and Sunday on the road against Little Rock and ULM. Friday's kick off from the Coleman Sports Complex is set for 7 p.m., while Sunday's matchup in Monroe will begin at 1 p.m. Match Details. Read more

Troy / chatsports.com

Trojan Talk Returns Thursday; Live on Location at Momma Goldberg's in Troy

Trojan Talk Returns Thursday; Live on Location at Momma Goldberg’s in Troy

TROY, Ala. – Troy's weekly call-in radio show, Trojan Talk, returns this week and is back live and on location for the 2021 season. Fans can join head coach Chip Lindsey and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight each Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at Momma Goldberg's Deli in Troy. For... Read more

Pike County / troymessenger.com

Lady Liberty & TB&T help kids become super citizens

Lady Liberty & TB&T help kids become super citizens

For about seven years now, Troy Bank & Trust has supported the Lady Liberty Program in the schools in Pike County. Each year, the journey through history seems to be more meaningful, but, with the constraints of COVID-19, no more than this year. The mission of the Lady Liberty Program... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

