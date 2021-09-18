News wrap: Headlines in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) The news in Marshfield never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Home For Sale: 112 S Vine Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://112SVineAve.C21.com 112 S Vine Ave Marshfield, WI 54449 MLS 22103975 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2952 Sq. Ft. Timeless Character Meets Modern Conveniences! When a cookie cutter house just won't do, check out this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Victorian beauty! Step into the foyer and begin to envision your new home. Hardwood floors grace the living room, dining room, study and bedrooms. Ornate glass windows throughout. The parlor features a chandelier and flows into the living room w/wood crown molding and nostalgic wood burning fireplace. You will delight in the updated kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, appliances, wood blinds and ceramic tile. Dining area has patio door out to the block patio w/fenced in yard. Full bath and the laundry room can easily be located off the 3 seasons back porch and kitchen. The upstairs can be accessed from both the front and back of the home where you will find 4 bedrooms, one of them is the main bedroom featuring walk-in closet and a half bath. There is another full bath, a studio area and upper porch. Lower level has a workshop area and stor... Contact Agent: C21 Team Community Gold Key Realty, Inc. Read more

Marshfield Police Department Says No Threat at MHS MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Police Department confirmed that a suspected threat by a Marshfield High School student was not putting the public or the school in harm’s way. After a student at Marshfield High School posted on his Instagram account a photo with a handgun in the background... Read more

Speeds Reach 100 MPH in Motorcycle/Police Chase MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to a police report, a male is wanted by Marshfield police after he fled multiple police officers in a high-speed chase on Tuesday night. According to the report, an 18-year-old Marshfield woman notified police that her ex-boyfriend was en-route to her residence at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. She was not home and she did not want him there. The man also had two felony warrants out for his arrest. Read more

