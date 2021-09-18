CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

News wrap: Headlines in Marshfield

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 6 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) The news in Marshfield never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Marshfield / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 112 S Vine Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 112 S Vine Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://112SVineAve.C21.com 112 S Vine Ave Marshfield, WI 54449 MLS 22103975 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2952 Sq. Ft. Timeless Character Meets Modern Conveniences! When a cookie cutter house just won't do, check out this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Victorian beauty! Step into the foyer and begin to envision your new home. Hardwood floors grace the living room, dining room, study and bedrooms. Ornate glass windows throughout. The parlor features a chandelier and flows into the living room w/wood crown molding and nostalgic wood burning fireplace. You will delight in the updated kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, appliances, wood blinds and ceramic tile. Dining area has patio door out to the block patio w/fenced in yard. Full bath and the laundry room can easily be located off the 3 seasons back porch and kitchen. The upstairs can be accessed from both the front and back of the home where you will find 4 bedrooms, one of them is the main bedroom featuring walk-in closet and a half bath. There is another full bath, a studio area and upper porch. Lower level has a workshop area and stor... Contact Agent: C21 Team Community Gold Key Realty, Inc. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Marshfield / onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Department Says No Threat at MHS

Marshfield Police Department Says No Threat at MHS

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Police Department confirmed that a suspected threat by a Marshfield High School student was not putting the public or the school in harm’s way. After a student at Marshfield High School posted on his Instagram account a photo with a handgun in the background... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Marshfield / onfocus.news

Speeds Reach 100 MPH in Motorcycle/Police Chase

Speeds Reach 100 MPH in Motorcycle/Police Chase

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to a police report, a male is wanted by Marshfield police after he fled multiple police officers in a high-speed chase on Tuesday night. According to the report, an 18-year-old Marshfield woman notified police that her ex-boyfriend was en-route to her residence at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. She was not home and she did not want him there. The man also had two felony warrants out for his arrest. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Marshfield / hubcitytimes.com

Local agency works to assist Afghan refugees

Local agency works to assist Afghan refugees

MARSHFIELD –A Marshfield agency is working to prepare the Afghan refugees currently housed at Fort McCoy for the upcoming cool weather. “We have been thinking about ways to help the refugees as soon as we knew they were coming to Fort McCoy. Collecting basic necessities such as socks, gloves, and hats seems to be the quickest way to provide assistance. However, as a social service agency, we want to do more, and we will be monitoring information that comes out of Fort McCoy to see what else we can do,” said Ann Heistad-Johnson, owner of Ripple Behavior Solutions, which has locations in Marshfield and Elkhorn. Read more

Comments
avatar

How can I help just being an individual. I’d like to donate, food snacks for kids, diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer, decks of cards, ladies products, etc. who do I contact?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Government
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
97
Followers
452
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy