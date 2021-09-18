What's up: Leading stories in Abingdon

Home For Sale: 17481 Ridgeview Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 | CENTURY 21

17481 Ridgeview Dr Abingdon, VA 24211 MLS 80009 Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 Spectacular is only one word to describe this home!! It started out as a traditional and has been Reimagined as a Modern Farmhouse. Completely reinvented from the inside out, the exterior as you are driving up the new driveway you will see the beautiful new front porch with vaulted ceilings & recessed lighting. You will notice the new black metal roof, new guttering, new rear deck, landscaping and the new batten and board siding (LP Smartside). You will notice the beautiful large yard and mature trees which include a gorgeous magnolia, that make for great shading and entertaining with views of the area farms and mountains. Moving into the stunning interior that has been completely rebuilt and features a modern contemporary open floor plan with 3/4" solid 5" wide wormy red oak flooring throughout the home with the exception of the bathrooms that have matching porcelain barn wood tile. Your first level boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, great room, dining, laundry... The kitchen you wil...