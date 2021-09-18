CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

What's up: Leading stories in Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 6 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) What’s going on in Abingdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Virginia / wjhl.com

VDH: 297 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths due to virus

VDH: 297 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths due to virus

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 297 new COVID-19 cases in the Southwest Virginia region on Friday. The nine-county viewing area’s community spread rate dipped slightly, to 653 new weekly cases per 100,000 population. That’s still well more than double Virginia’s statewide rate of 297. Those... Read more

Nashville / fox17.com

Doctor: Hard to tell a 40-year-old they'll be dead in a day & there's nothing we can do

Doctor: Hard to tell a 40-year-old they'll be dead in a day & there's nothing we can do

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "It's hard to tell a 40-year-old they're going to be dead within 24 hours and there's nothing we can do." Those are the words a Kentucky doctor shared in an effort to paint a picture of how COVID-19 is gripping their state right now. Gov. Andy... Read more

The Dr's are right! There is nothing they can do because our government won't allow them to give Ivermectin and HCQ. The government has suppressed the cure for their agenda. The two listed above with added Vitamins D and zinc will indeed cause the patient to survive. So many senseless deaths at the hands of our government. And yes, Ivermectin comes in a form for "humans." People with Lupus has taken it for years.

The vaccine is a hoax. People are dying after being fully vaccinated! Two family members were buried 3 weeks ago! They were fine until they were vaccinated. They got Covid and died. I will Not take it. Another friend took one shot! And has had horrible reaction since then.

Abingdon / bristolmotorspeedway.com

BMS and Food City extend long-running partnership; second-longest event sponsorship in NASCAR history

BMS and Food City extend long-running partnership; second-longest event sponsorship in NASCAR history

Food City, a premier regional grocery store chain based in Abingdon, Virginia, and Bristol Motor Speedway renewed their three decades long partnership today highlighted by two marquee event entitlements, the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. As part of the... Read more

Abingdon / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 17481 Ridgeview Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 17481 Ridgeview Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://17481RidgeviewDr.C21.com 17481 Ridgeview Dr Abingdon, VA 24211 MLS 80009 Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 Spectacular is only one word to describe this home!! It started out as a traditional and has been Reimagined as a Modern Farmhouse. Completely reinvented from the inside out, the exterior as you are driving up the new driveway you will see the beautiful new front porch with vaulted ceilings & recessed lighting. You will notice the new black metal roof, new guttering, new rear deck, landscaping and the new batten and board siding (LP Smartside). You will notice the beautiful large yard and mature trees which include a gorgeous magnolia, that make for great shading and entertaining with views of the area farms and mountains. Moving into the stunning interior that has been completely rebuilt and features a modern contemporary open floor plan with 3/4" solid 5" wide wormy red oak flooring throughout the home with the exception of the bathrooms that have matching porcelain barn wood tile. Your first level boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, great room, dining, laundry... The kitchen you wil... Contact Office: Diamond Real Estate Read more

ABOUT

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

