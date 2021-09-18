What's up: Leading stories in Abingdon
(ABINGDON, VA) What’s going on in Abingdon? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
VDH: 297 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths due to virus
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 297 new COVID-19 cases in the Southwest Virginia region on Friday. The nine-county viewing area’s community spread rate dipped slightly, to 653 new weekly cases per 100,000 population. That’s still well more than double Virginia’s statewide rate of 297. Those... Read more
Doctor: Hard to tell a 40-year-old they'll be dead in a day & there's nothing we can do
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — "It's hard to tell a 40-year-old they're going to be dead within 24 hours and there's nothing we can do." Those are the words a Kentucky doctor shared in an effort to paint a picture of how COVID-19 is gripping their state right now. Gov. Andy... Read more
The Dr's are right! There is nothing they can do because our government won't allow them to give Ivermectin and HCQ. The government has suppressed the cure for their agenda. The two listed above with added Vitamins D and zinc will indeed cause the patient to survive. So many senseless deaths at the hands of our government. And yes, Ivermectin comes in a form for "humans." People with Lupus has taken it for years.
The vaccine is a hoax. People are dying after being fully vaccinated! Two family members were buried 3 weeks ago! They were fine until they were vaccinated. They got Covid and died. I will Not take it. Another friend took one shot! And has had horrible reaction since then.
BMS and Food City extend long-running partnership; second-longest event sponsorship in NASCAR history
Food City, a premier regional grocery store chain based in Abingdon, Virginia, and Bristol Motor Speedway renewed their three decades long partnership today highlighted by two marquee event entitlements, the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. As part of the... Read more
Home For Sale: 17481 Ridgeview Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 | CENTURY 21
