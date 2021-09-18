Trending local news in Sonora

Home For Sale: 22456 E Rhine River Dr, Sonora, CA 95370 | CENTURY 21

22456 E Rhine River Dr Sonora, CA 95370 MLS 20211799 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1344 Sq. Ft. Charming home is located in peaceful Upper Crystal Falls. This cozy home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The level entry and driveway sets this home apart. The upper level, which is the entry level has 2 bedrooms and one bath. Every inch of space is used in this home with a bench seat, built in shelving, closets and lots of cabinets. Downstairs you will find new flooring in the master bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet and full bath. As well as a bonus space that could be used as an office, or small family room. One could easily separate the down stairs into an extra unit, as it has its own entrance. The storage area in the subarea has been utilized for maximum storage space. Upper Crystal Falls lake is located at the end of Rhine River Dr E. just a short walk down the road. The lake has sandy beaches, picnic benches, and a small play structure. Being part of the HOA also gives you access to Lower Crystal Falls Lake, Stables, a clubhouse and a small gym.