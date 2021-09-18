Trending local news in Sonora

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

 6 days ago

(SONORA, CA) The news in Sonora never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sonora area, click here.

A new Adventist Health Sonora clinic in Angels Camp gives residents of Calaveras County an opportunity to access specialty care closer to home, the hospital announced Monday in a news release. Angels Camp Specialty Care at 23 N. Main St., Suite 201 was scheduled to open Tuesday and will offer... Read more

There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuolumne County and 23 in Calaveras County on Wednesday, according to county public health agencies in Sonora and San Andreas. Of 33 community cases in Tuolumne County, eight individuals were vaccinated against coronavirus. Tuolumne County also had 210 active cases and 16... Read more

any one else notice the big white buses coming and going back empty for the last couple months

For more information visit http://22456ERhineRiverDr.C21.com 22456 E Rhine River Dr Sonora, CA 95370 MLS 20211799 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1344 Sq. Ft. Charming home is located in peaceful Upper Crystal Falls. This cozy home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The level entry and driveway sets this home apart. The upper level, which is the entry level has 2 bedrooms and one bath. Every inch of space is used in this home with a bench seat, built in shelving, closets and lots of cabinets. Downstairs you will find new flooring in the master bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet and full bath. As well as a bonus space that could be used as an office, or small family room. One could easily separate the down stairs into an extra unit, as it has its own entrance. The storage area in the subarea has been utilized for maximum storage space. Upper Crystal Falls lake is located at the end of Rhine River Dr E. just a short walk down the road. The lake has sandy beaches, picnic benches, and a small play structure. Being part of the HOA also gives you access to Lower Crystal Falls Lake, Stables, a clubhouse and a small gym. Contact Agent: Kristy Miller Wildwood Properties, Inc. Read more

Mother Lode cross-country runners competed Saturday night in the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational at River Oaks golf course in Ceres. The event served as the cross-country season opener for Sonora High School, which had two runners finish in the top spots of the varsity boys’ 3-mile race. Wildcat senior Adin... Read more

