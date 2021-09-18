What's up: Leading stories in Talladega

Harold Franklin, first black student to attend Auburn, dies at 88

Harold Franklin, the first African American student to attend Auburn University, has died at the age of 88. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. Franklin will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Seating will be limited and masks are required. Interment will be in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega. Read more