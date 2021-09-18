CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

What's up: Leading stories in Talladega

Talladega News Flash
 6 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Talladega.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Talladega / annistonstar.com

Taylor Mitchell: After all these years, Motorsports Hall of Fame still appeals to me

The Talladega Superspeedway has long been a big part of local life. Located just south of Lincoln and hosting two annual races on what is widely seen as one of NASCAR’s most competitive raceways, the track is a major contributor to tourism dollars for Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties and an important part of racing history. Read more

Talladega / hbcubuzz.com

Winningest Coach In The History Of Talladega College Women's Basketball Talks New Season

Basketball coach “Coach K,” also known as Kevin Herod has grown to become Talladega College‘s most winning coach, and he can’t wait to get the season started. Learn more about the bball legend in the Talladega release below. Kevin Herod, athletic director and head women’s basketball coach for Talladega College... Read more

Shelby County / shelbycountyreporter.com

Shelby County volleyball sweeps Talladega in area win

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Wildcats have made their early area games count so far this season, picking up their second area victory of the season on Tuesday night, Sept. 14. Taking on Talladega in their first home match of the season, the Wildcats put together an ideal performance in... Read more

Talladega / alabamanewscenter.com

Harold Franklin, first black student to attend Auburn, dies at 88

Harold Franklin, the first African American student to attend Auburn University, has died at the age of 88. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. Franklin will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Seating will be limited and masks are required. Interment will be in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega. Read more

ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

