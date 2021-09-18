What's up: Top news in Madisonville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Madisonville area.

City-wide Boil Water Advisory issued for Madisonville

The City of Madisonville, KY is under a city-wide water boil advisory. There was a positive sample for total coliform in the Homewood subdivision; however, teams have taken two other negative samples in the same area. For precautionary measures, city officials are issuing a city-wide boil advisory for 24 hours.... Read more

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville due to total coliform and E-coli

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A city-wide boil advisory is now in effect for Madisonville. Officials say a positive sample for “total coliform and E-coli” bacteria was detected in the Homewood subdivision. Officials say they have taken two other negative samples in the same area, and are issuing the boil advisory as a precaution. Read more

Madisonville Issues City-Wide Boil Advisory After Bacteria Found in Water Supply

A city-wide boil advisory has been issued in Madisonville, Kentucky. City leaders said Wednesday that the boil advisory was being issued as a precautionary measure after total coliform and E. coli had been found in the water supply. According to the city, a water sample that tested positive for bacteria... Read more

Dougie Elizabeth Franklin

LIMA, OH— Dougie Elizabeth Franklin, 87, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1934, in Madisonville to the late Fred Douglas and Ada Elizabeth (Tolbert) Barbee. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School... Read more

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

