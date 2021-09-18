What's up: Top news in Madisonville
(MADISONVILLE, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Madisonville area.
City-wide Boil Water Advisory issued for Madisonville
The City of Madisonville, KY is under a city-wide water boil advisory. There was a positive sample for total coliform in the Homewood subdivision; however, teams have taken two other negative samples in the same area. For precautionary measures, city officials are issuing a city-wide boil advisory for 24 hours.... Read more
Dougie Elizabeth Franklin
LIMA, OH— Dougie Elizabeth Franklin, 87, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1934, in Madisonville to the late Fred Douglas and Ada Elizabeth (Tolbert) Barbee. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School... Read more
