Northwest Arkansas getting ready to welcome Afghan refugees

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Canopy NWA, a local refugee resettlement agency, along with community members are actively preparing to welcome Afghan refugees to the area. A welcome kit drive was held Saturday in Fayetteville and Bentonville for people to drop off supplies that will help furnish refugee homes. Mariah Green, volunteer coordinator at Canopy NWA, said it’s important to let the refugees know they are welcomed and supported in NWA.