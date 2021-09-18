CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Northwest Arkansas getting ready to welcome Afghan refugees

By Alex Angle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Canopy NWA, a local refugee resettlement agency, along with community members are actively preparing to welcome Afghan refugees to the area. A welcome kit drive was held Saturday in Fayetteville and Bentonville for people to drop off supplies that will help furnish refugee homes. Mariah Green, volunteer coordinator at Canopy NWA, said it’s important to let the refugees know they are welcomed and supported in NWA.

Comments / 16

Mark Dickson
5d ago

we cant even take care of our own people. are they vaccinated, are they terrorists ? how long they staying. what gets me is that the goverment left Americans behind but found it ok to bring back people that aren't even citizen's?

Reply(3)
19
Kyla Herron
5d ago

if they would only go out like this for our poor and homeless. They are trying to flip Ar from red to blue to put in more tyranny

Reply
13
jh1997hs
5d ago

Where were Citizens votes in this big decisions. This state so poor. Guess Bill Gates owns so much land he going let them farm it. Wondering Citizen

Reply
6
