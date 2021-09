AURORA, Colo. — An officer with the Aurora Police Department (APD) has been put on leave after body camera footage of an arrest in May came to light this week. According to APD, the incident was the result of a traffic stop just after midnight on May 15. APD said prior to the stop seen in the video, officers were conducting a separate traffic stop on East Iliff Avenue near South Buckley Road when the man's vehicle came into the officers’ lane, nearly striking them with the car.

