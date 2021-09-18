Top stories trending in Sequim

(SEQUIM, WA) What’s going on in Sequim? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Fiber artists donate stuffed animals to club SEQUIM — The Sequim unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula welcomed 49 new pets when Monica Dixon of the Sequim Fiber Art Neighborhood Group delivered handmade stuffed animals for the members of the club. “This is going to be great,” said Tessa Jackson, unit director.... Read more

PREP ROUNDUP: Wolves’ Taryn Johnon tallies hat trick in win BREMERTON — The Sequim girls soccer team got a hat trick from Taryn Johnson, who scored her flurry of goals in just seven minutes, in a 4-1 road win over Olympic, bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Port Angeles. The Trojans got on the board first in the 28th... Read more

OMC board race heats up as candidate alleges other has conflict of interest A candidate for Olympic Medical Center hospital commissioner accused her opponent of having a conflict of interest by heading a long-term care facility that receives OMC patients. Former Port Angeles City Council member Karen Rogers and Heather Jeffers, Avamere Olympic Rehabilitation of Sequim administrator, debated that issue Tuesday and discussed... Read more

