CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sequim, WA

Top stories trending in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 6 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) What’s going on in Sequim? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sequim area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sequim / peninsuladailynews.com

Fiber artists donate stuffed animals to club

Fiber artists donate stuffed animals to club

SEQUIM — The Sequim unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula welcomed 49 new pets when Monica Dixon of the Sequim Fiber Art Neighborhood Group delivered handmade stuffed animals for the members of the club. “This is going to be great,” said Tessa Jackson, unit director.... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bremerton / peninsuladailynews.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Wolves’ Taryn Johnon tallies hat trick in win

PREP ROUNDUP: Wolves’ Taryn Johnon tallies hat trick in win

BREMERTON — The Sequim girls soccer team got a hat trick from Taryn Johnson, who scored her flurry of goals in just seven minutes, in a 4-1 road win over Olympic, bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Port Angeles. The Trojans got on the board first in the 28th... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Port Angeles / sequimgazette.com

OMC board race heats up as candidate alleges other has conflict of interest

OMC board race heats up as candidate alleges other has conflict of interest

A candidate for Olympic Medical Center hospital commissioner accused her opponent of having a conflict of interest by heading a long-term care facility that receives OMC patients. Former Port Angeles City Council member Karen Rogers and Heather Jeffers, Avamere Olympic Rehabilitation of Sequim administrator, debated that issue Tuesday and discussed... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Port Townsend / ptleader.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person for 2021

Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person for 2021

The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents to participate in the North Olympic Peninsula Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event, which was held virtually last year, will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 at Pope Marine Park. The walk is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Sequim, WA
Sequim, WA
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
125
Followers
434
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy