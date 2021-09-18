CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook says WSJ allegations are 'mischaracterizations,' confer 'false motives'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRedH_0c0RBFM900

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Saturday slammed a Wall Street Journal series of articles about the social media company’s platform as containing “deliberate mischaracterizations” and said the articles “conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing a review of internal company documents that included research reports, online employee discussions and drafts of presentations to senior management, said that although Facebook researchers have identified “the platform’s ill effects,” the company failed to fix them.

The Wall Street Journal articles say that Facebook exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules, played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app, made changes to its algorithm that made the platform “angrier,” and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers.

Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, writing in a blog post here, said the Wall Street Journal's stories "contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook's leadership and employees."

Clegg called “just plain false” an allegation that “Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company.”

Facebook, Clegg said, understands the “significant responsibility that comes with operating a global platform” and takes it seriously, but “we fundamentally reject this mischaracterization of our work and impugning of the company’s motives.”

Clegg defended Facebook’s handling of posts on the COVID-19 vaccine and said that the “intersection between social media and well-being” remains an evolving issue in the research community.

Comments / 8

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Digital Photography Review

Facebook responds to WSJ report stating it's aware of the harmful influence Instagram has on teens

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal published an an article claiming Facebook has knowingly ignored its own research that shows just how toxic Instagram is for the mental health of younger people, particularly teen girls. Facebook has since published a response, suggesting the research and Facebook’s subsequent actions pertaining to the research, were taken out of context by The Wall Street Journal.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
Variety

John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously against the allegations.” According to Stossel’s lawsuit, in the past year he posted two short video reports on Facebook in which he “interviewed experts in the climate change arena.” In one video, “Government Fueled Fires,” about the 2020 wildfires...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Wsj#Instagram#The Wall Street Journal
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
CNN

Jaw-dropping moments in WSJ's bombshell Facebook investigation

New York (CNN Business) — This week the Wall Street Journal released a series of scathing articles about Facebook, citing leaked internal documents that detail in remarkably frank terms how the company is not only well aware of its platforms' negative effects on users but also how it has repeatedly failed to address them.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Facebook's Internal Documents Open Can Of Worms: WSJ

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg had publicly acknowledged that the social media platform allowed equal freedom of speech and behavior code to its three billion users. However, the Wall Street Journal found from official documents that Facebook's "cross-check" or "XCheck" reportedly spared high-profile users from some or all of its rules.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Design Taxi

Facebook Has VIP ‘Whitelist’ That Puts Elites Above Its Guidelines, Per WSJ

A new report by The Wall Street Journal has purported that Facebook makes use of a program that “whitelists” millions of VIP users, so they aren’t subject to the company’s standard moderation procedures. Known as ‘XCheck’, the program allegedly creates special moderation settings for these accounts, both on Facebook as...
INTERNET
CBS News

WSJ: Facebook research reveals dangers of Instagram on teen mental health

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are vowing to hold Facebook accountable for the company's effects on young users, just days after the Wall Street Journal reported on a series of internal investigations the company allegedly conducted into Instagram's impact on teenage mental health. Deepa Seetharaman, a tech reporter at the Wall Street Journal, joined CBSN to discuss the outlet's findings.
MENTAL HEALTH
dequeenbee.com

WSJ: Facebook top officials knew dangers of Instagram filters

Instagram says it's looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance after a report published by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Facebook researchers found that the photo-sharing platform is toxic for teen girls. CNN's Brianna Keilar spoke to one of the teens mentioned in the WSJ's report.
INTERNET
cheddar.com

WSJ: Apple Reportedly Threatened to Remove Facebook from App Store Over Human-Trafficking Concerns

Apple reportedly once threatened to remove Facebook from its app store over human trafficking concerns. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple made the threat back in 2019 after a BBC investigation detailed how human traffickers were using the site to sell victims to the highest bidder-- and Facebook was fully aware. For more on this investigation, Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities joined Cheddar's Closing Bell.
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy