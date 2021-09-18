News wrap: Top stories in Marion
(MARION, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Marion area.
Julia Irene (Odom) Whittington – Marion, IL (formerly of Benton, IL)
Julia Irene (Odom) Whittington, 86, of Marion and formerly of Whittington, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale. Irene was born in Benton, IL on August 31, 1935, the daughter of Paul and Julia (Beaty) Odom. She married her high school sweetheart, Noel K Whittington,... Read more
ICU bed situation in Region 5 ‘not surprising’ health official says
(WSIL) -- A health official in Illinois' Region 5 says they're doing all they can to keep hospital 'capacity as high as possible'. This comes after a report by the Illinois Department of Public Health showing zero available ICU beds in Region 5. It's a fluid situation according to Arien Herrmann, the manager for Region 5's Hospital Coordinating Center. Read more
Boys Golf | Stilley leads Benton to win at Marion Invitational
MARION — Benton freshman golfer River Stilley displayed the type of humility after his Marion Invitational round on Wednesday that is beautiful to coaches and teammates. It wasn't quite as beautiful to media types trying to get information out of the slick southpaw about how he blistered Kokopelli with eight birdies for a ridiculous 63 to win medalist honors by five strokes. Read more
Southern Ill. continues to have low number of available ICU beds
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hospital leaders in southern Illinois say they’re witnessing a health crisis. At one point this week, the region had no ICU beds available, most filled with COVID-19 patients. “It’s been traumatic. The patients that were seeing in this current wave of the pandemic, they’re coming in... Read more
