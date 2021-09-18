CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Marion

 6 days ago

(MARION, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Marion area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Julia Irene (Odom) Whittington – Marion, IL (formerly of Benton, IL)

Julia Irene (Odom) Whittington, 86, of Marion and formerly of Whittington, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale. Irene was born in Benton, IL on August 31, 1935, the daughter of Paul and Julia (Beaty) Odom. She married her high school sweetheart, Noel K Whittington,... Read more

ICU bed situation in Region 5 ‘not surprising’ health official says

(WSIL) -- A health official in Illinois' Region 5 says they're doing all they can to keep hospital 'capacity as high as possible'. This comes after a report by the Illinois Department of Public Health showing zero available ICU beds in Region 5. It's a fluid situation according to Arien Herrmann, the manager for Region 5's Hospital Coordinating Center. Read more

Boys Golf | Stilley leads Benton to win at Marion Invitational

MARION — Benton freshman golfer River Stilley displayed the type of humility after his Marion Invitational round on Wednesday that is beautiful to coaches and teammates. It wasn't quite as beautiful to media types trying to get information out of the slick southpaw about how he blistered Kokopelli with eight birdies for a ridiculous 63 to win medalist honors by five strokes. Read more

Southern Ill. continues to have low number of available ICU beds

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hospital leaders in southern Illinois say they’re witnessing a health crisis. At one point this week, the region had no ICU beds available, most filled with COVID-19 patients. “It’s been traumatic. The patients that were seeing in this current wave of the pandemic, they’re coming in... Read more

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

