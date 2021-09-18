News wrap: Top stories in Marion

Boys Golf | Stilley leads Benton to win at Marion Invitational

MARION — Benton freshman golfer River Stilley displayed the type of humility after his Marion Invitational round on Wednesday that is beautiful to coaches and teammates. It wasn't quite as beautiful to media types trying to get information out of the slick southpaw about how he blistered Kokopelli with eight birdies for a ridiculous 63 to win medalist honors by five strokes. Read more