CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) The news in Jacksonville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Jacksonville / beardstownnewspapers.com

Passavant Healthy Communities job fair

Passavant Healthy Communities job fair

An open-air job fair to be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, in downtown Jacksonville will feature 50 local organizations and businesses seeking to hire employees. Parking and admission are free. No pre-registration is required. The Passavant Area Hospital Healthy Communities Collaborative sponsors the Just Jobs Employment Fair. Some local employers could conduct on-the-spot… Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Jacksonville / foxillinois.com

Jacksonville School Board to hear staff concerns about COVID-19 testing

Jacksonville School Board to hear staff concerns about COVID-19 testing

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — The Jacksonville School Board could be facing a heated meeting on Wednesday night over a controversial state mandate that requires unvaccinated staff to adhere to weekly COVID-19 testing. A letter, obtained by our media partner WLDS through a Freedom of Information Act request this afternoon,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jacksonville / foxillinois.com

Jacksonville Oktoberfest this weekend

Jacksonville Oktoberfest this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's October in September!. Jacksonville Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. The 10th annual event starts at 7 p.m. Residents can enjoy polka music, German food specialties, games and contests, a dog parade, and much more!. Tickets are $5 in advance... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Springfield / channel1450.com

Country Financial High School Football UPickEm Fall 2021: Week Four

Country Financial High School Football UPickEm Fall 2021: Week Four

We have made it to week four of high school football UPickEm. DP, Leanna and Bobby talk about the week four slate including MacArthur vs Glenwood and Springfield High at SHG. Get your picks in and don’t forget to pick Jacksonville for a free point. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
158
Followers
429
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy