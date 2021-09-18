News wrap: Top stories in Jacksonville
Passavant Healthy Communities job fair
An open-air job fair to be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, in downtown Jacksonville will feature 50 local organizations and businesses seeking to hire employees. Parking and admission are free. No pre-registration is required. The Passavant Area Hospital Healthy Communities Collaborative sponsors the Just Jobs Employment Fair. Some local employers could conduct on-the-spot… Read more
Jacksonville School Board to hear staff concerns about COVID-19 testing
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — The Jacksonville School Board could be facing a heated meeting on Wednesday night over a controversial state mandate that requires unvaccinated staff to adhere to weekly COVID-19 testing. A letter, obtained by our media partner WLDS through a Freedom of Information Act request this afternoon,... Read more
Jacksonville Oktoberfest this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's October in September!. Jacksonville Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. The 10th annual event starts at 7 p.m. Residents can enjoy polka music, German food specialties, games and contests, a dog parade, and much more!. Tickets are $5 in advance... Read more
Country Financial High School Football UPickEm Fall 2021: Week Four
We have made it to week four of high school football UPickEm. DP, Leanna and Bobby talk about the week four slate including MacArthur vs Glenwood and Springfield High at SHG. Get your picks in and don’t forget to pick Jacksonville for a free point. Read more
