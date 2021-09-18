SLECA: Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks to restore power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 200 workers and contractors from AEP are headed back to the Buckeye state. They were down in Louisiana helping with the recovery after Hurricane Ida. We spoke with, Zach Miller, AEP Operation Manager, as he traveled with his crew back home. They were in Bowling Green, Kentucky Wednesday morning and told us everyone is in good spirits, safe and proud of their work they did in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left a path of destruction.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO