Ashland, LA

SLECA: Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks to restore power

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 18 update from the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA):. We anticipate the restoration of power from Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks, barring any unforeseen problems or bad weather. The reason for this is the severe damage to our infrastructure, the complexity of the repairs to be made and the marshy, boggy terrain that requires specialized equipment (which we have).

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Infrastructure#Sleca#Ashland Substation
