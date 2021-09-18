SLECA: Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks to restore power
Sept. 18 update from the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA):. We anticipate the restoration of power from Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks, barring any unforeseen problems or bad weather. The reason for this is the severe damage to our infrastructure, the complexity of the repairs to be made and the marshy, boggy terrain that requires specialized equipment (which we have).www.houmatimes.com
