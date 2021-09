Philadelphia Phillies infielder Didi Gregorius is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander John Means and the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies held Gregorius out of Sunday's lineup when they faced a left-hander, but they are starting him in Monday's opener against a southpaw. Gregorius is returning to shortstop and hitting seventh. Freddy Galvis is moving to the hot corner and dropping to the eighth spot in the Phillies' order. Ronald Torreyes is idle after covering third base.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO