Americus, GA

Americus news wrap: What’s trending

Americus Updates
 6 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) The news in Americus never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Americus area, click here.

For more information visit http://129SouthFortyDrive.C21.com 129 South Forty Drive Americus, GA 31709 MLS 904604 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 3234 Sq. Ft. This beautiful 1 1/2 story home is located in beautiful South Forty Subdivision. It has over 3200 square feet of living area and features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, spacious foyer and hallways, kitchen with all built-in appliances, breakfast area, formal dining room, and living room with fireplace. and wet bar. The home has beautiful heart pine flooring, tall special crafted windows and wide moldings. There is a large open front porch and rear deck overlooking beautiful landscaped yard with gunnite pool and cool decking. A lot of craftsmanship went into building this unique home. Call Ronnie Greer 229-938-7086. Contact Agent: Ronald Greer Americus Realty, Inc. Read more

AMERICUS, GA – Client First Insurance Solutions announced this week that it has expanded its ownership structure to include all its insurance agents – a move that sets it apart from many independent insurance agencies and has garnered national recognition from cooperative leaders. Founded in Harrisonburg, Va. in 2003, Client... Read more

Dan McCully submitted this photo and note: “Among a field of abandoned crop dusters at the Americus, Georgia, airport (KACJ), this airplane — a Polish PZL-106 Kruk — patiently waits for a pilot who will never return.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?... Read more

AMERICUS, GA – Americus Police Chief Mark Scott and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are revealing a murder charge now for 38 year old Carlos Santana Washington, in connection to the death of 38 year old Nicole Ileia Keys. On Tuesday September 14th, 2021, the GBI Region 3 Office was... Read more

ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

