Americus news wrap: What’s trending

Home For Sale: 129 South Forty Drive, Americus, GA 31709 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://129SouthFortyDrive.C21.com 129 South Forty Drive Americus, GA 31709 MLS 904604 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 3234 Sq. Ft. This beautiful 1 1/2 story home is located in beautiful South Forty Subdivision. It has over 3200 square feet of living area and features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, spacious foyer and hallways, kitchen with all built-in appliances, breakfast area, formal dining room, and living room with fireplace. and wet bar. The home has beautiful heart pine flooring, tall special crafted windows and wide moldings. There is a large open front porch and rear deck overlooking beautiful landscaped yard with gunnite pool and cool decking. A lot of craftsmanship went into building this unique home. Call Ronnie Greer 229-938-7086. Contact Agent: Ronald Greer Americus Realty, Inc. Read more

Client First Insurance Solutions expands ownership AMERICUS, GA – Client First Insurance Solutions announced this week that it has expanded its ownership structure to include all its insurance agents – a move that sets it apart from many independent insurance agencies and has garnered national recognition from cooperative leaders. Founded in Harrisonburg, Va. in 2003, Client... Read more

Picture of the Day: Crop duster graveyard Dan McCully submitted this photo and note: “Among a field of abandoned crop dusters at the Americus, Georgia, airport (KACJ), this airplane — a Polish PZL-106 Kruk — patiently waits for a pilot who will never return.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?... Read more

