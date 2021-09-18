Trending news headlines in Gallup
Man to serve 20 years in prison for 2019 murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 21-year-old Navajo man will serve a 20-year sentence in federal prison for a murder on the Navajo Nation. Troy Livingston pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death with his hands, feet and a metal flashlight at a home in McKinley County. Story continues below: Read more
Woman sentenced to 19 years for voluntary manslaughter
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 30-year-old Navajo woman will serve nearly two decades behind bars for killing a relative. Trudy Martinez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last March. The Justice Department says she told investigators she got into an argument with her sister-in-law at a McKinley County home in 2019, then shot her with an assault rifle. Read more
Riding with the best: PBR picks 4 Diné to compete in Saturday event
Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com. Read more
First-time applicants can still apply for Navajo Nation's hardship assistance program
GALLUP — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller is continuing to accept applications from enrolled tribal members who did not apply last year for the tribe's hardship assistance program. The application period for the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program opened on Aug. 1 after tribal leaders reauthorized... Read more
