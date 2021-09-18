Trending news headlines in Gallup

(GALLUP, NM) The news in Gallup never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gallup area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Man to serve 20 years in prison for 2019 murder NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 21-year-old Navajo man will serve a 20-year sentence in federal prison for a murder on the Navajo Nation. Troy Livingston pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death with his hands, feet and a metal flashlight at a home in McKinley County. Story continues below: Read more

TRENDING NOW

Woman sentenced to 19 years for voluntary manslaughter NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 30-year-old Navajo woman will serve nearly two decades behind bars for killing a relative. Trudy Martinez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last March. The Justice Department says she told investigators she got into an argument with her sister-in-law at a McKinley County home in 2019, then shot her with an assault rifle. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Riding with the best: PBR picks 4 Diné to compete in Saturday event Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE