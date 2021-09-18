CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Trending news headlines in Gallup

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 6 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) The news in Gallup never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gallup area, click here.

Mckinley County

Man to serve 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

Man to serve 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 21-year-old Navajo man will serve a 20-year sentence in federal prison for a murder on the Navajo Nation. Troy Livingston pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death with his hands, feet and a metal flashlight at a home in McKinley County. Story continues below: Read more

Mckinley County

Woman sentenced to 19 years for voluntary manslaughter

Woman sentenced to 19 years for voluntary manslaughter

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 30-year-old Navajo woman will serve nearly two decades behind bars for killing a relative. Trudy Martinez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last March. The Justice Department says she told investigators she got into an argument with her sister-in-law at a McKinley County home in 2019, then shot her with an assault rifle. Read more

Navajo

Riding with the best: PBR picks 4 Diné to compete in Saturday event

Riding with the best: PBR picks 4 Diné to compete in Saturday event

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com. Read more

Gallup

First-time applicants can still apply for Navajo Nation's hardship assistance program

First-time applicants can still apply for Navajo Nation's hardship assistance program

GALLUP — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller is continuing to accept applications from enrolled tribal members who did not apply last year for the tribe's hardship assistance program. The application period for the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program opened on Aug. 1 after tribal leaders reauthorized... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
