CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Governor Hutchinson Issues Statement on Afghan Refugee Resettlement in Arkansas

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Arkansas. “I received notification from the White House that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases. While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners. We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations. Refugee relocation is being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors so refugees will successfully integrate to life in Arkansas.”

txktoday.com

Comments / 35

Buddy Guldi
6d ago

I don't believe these refugees are being ", vaccinated". Just like the illegals coming across the southern border that aren't "vaccinated". Yet Bobo and Hoho want to insist that all American citizens are getting the jab. Does anyone else see an issue here?

Reply(1)
20
Mike Jones
5d ago

Let's bring them to Arkansas and let's don't help the homeless here . Let's get for real people's. We got people's here that need help!

Reply(1)
10
Danny Duvall
6d ago

How do you really know they are not the Taliban??? You have no idea who you just brought over!

Reply(2)
35
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy