Clinton, NC

Clinton news wrap: What’s trending

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 6 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) What’s going on in Clinton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Clinton area, click here.

Clinton / clintonnc.com

DAR readies for Constitution Week

CLINTON — As part of an ongoing celebration of America’s founding, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will Read more

Sampson County / clintonnc.com

Truck driver donates to scholarship

CLINTON — When Deon Melvin attended the Truck Driver Training School at Sampson Community College, he learned all he could to start a ca Read more

Clinton / wral.com

Floyd Foundation 'tags' teachers with gifts of supplies

Clinton, N.C. — Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd and founder of his memorial foundation, was in Clinton Thursday bringing gifts of school supplies to teachers at the high school. "This is home, and it feels good to be able to interact with old teachers, old classmates and just... Read more

Clinton / wral.com

Floyd's sister, foundation donate supplies to Sandhills schools

Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd and founder of his memorial foundation, was in Clinton Thursday bringing gifts of school supplies to teachers at the high school. Read more

Comments
avatar

I admire & Bridgett Floyd for having the strength to carry on and continually blessing and doing good things for Cumberland Co., different counties, cities in

Comments / 0

