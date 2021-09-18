CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

What's up: News headlines in Dickson

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 6 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dickson.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dickson area, click here.

Dickson / wsmv.com

Driver injured after crashing into sheriff vehicle

Driver injured after crashing into sheriff vehicle

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Two deputies are uninjured after their vehicle was struck by a driver on I-40 Tuesday night. The deputies were sitting stationary, blocking one lane of traffic for an incident with their emergency lights activated when a driver stuck the vehicle from behind. Both deputies were outside... Read more

Dickson / youtube.com

GRACE BAPTIST DICKSON 9-15-21

GRACE BAPTIST DICKSON 9-15-21

Read more

Dickson / youtube.com

Check Your Circle // GQ // Pastor Jamie Grisham // Compassion Church Dickson

Check Your Circle // GQ // Pastor Jamie Grisham // Compassion Church Dickson

Read more

Dickson / youtube.com

1477 Old Number One Rd, Dickson, TN, 37055 Tour - $399,900

1477 Old Number One Rd, Dickson, TN, 37055 Tour - $399,900

Represented by: Denise Stinson For more information, call (615) 300-6774 or email denise.stinsonsells@gmail.com Crye-Leike Nashville - Dickson,(615) 446-8840. 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths CALLING ALL HUNTERS AND NATURE LOVERS!! This one of a kind custom built home sits on 17.6 acres of mature trees and majestic wildlife that you can enjoy from your covered front porch. Open floor plan with master bedroom/bath on the main floor with access to an oversized covered deck. Living and dining room walls are made from tulip poplar, Cedar cabinets and walnut counter tops in the kitchen. Stone fireplace with a beautiful mantle made of alligator juniper from New Mexico. Lots of privacy Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

