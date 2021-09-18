What's up: News headlines in Dickson

1477 Old Number One Rd, Dickson, TN, 37055 Tour - $399,900

Represented by: Denise Stinson For more information, call (615) 300-6774 or email denise.stinsonsells@gmail.com Crye-Leike Nashville - Dickson,(615) 446-8840. 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths CALLING ALL HUNTERS AND NATURE LOVERS!! This one of a kind custom built home sits on 17.6 acres of mature trees and majestic wildlife that you can enjoy from your covered front porch. Open floor plan with master bedroom/bath on the main floor with access to an oversized covered deck. Living and dining room walls are made from tulip poplar, Cedar cabinets and walnut counter tops in the kitchen. Stone fireplace with a beautiful mantle made of alligator juniper from New Mexico. Lots of privacy Read more