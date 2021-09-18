Top Immokalee news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee Journal
 6 days ago

Immokalee / nbc-2.com

Builder in Immokalee brings hope to new generation with designed homes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A young builder in Immokalee is hoping to make a difference in the community with beautifully designed homes. Allan Garcia, 25, said the homes are similar to ones you’re used to seeing in places like Naples or Cape Coral. His hope is to make the community proud, keep people there and bring new people to the area. Read more

Collier County / winknews.com

Protest held to mark one year since Nicolas Morales was shot and killed by Collier deputy

Friday marks one year since Nicolas Morales was shot and killed by Collier County Corporal Pierre Jean. Previous investigations have ruled that Jean’s actions were justifiable but, even a year later, the community is still calling for justice. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers is holding a “Justice for Nicolas” community... Read more

Immokalee / youtube.com

The Morning Blend: Seminole Casino Hotel - Rockabillique

Amy Lynn speaks with members of the band, "Professor Pennygoode's Mighty Flea Circus", about the upcoming Rockabillique. www.moreinparadise.com Read more

Immokalee / nbc-2.com

New RCMA community hub planned for Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla.– Redlands Christian Migrant Association, based in Immokalee, (RCMA) plans to build a new community hub and childhood development center in Immokalee. The new center will be located off Lake Trafford Road and Carson Road. RCMA will close the four existing childhood development centers in Immokalee and move the... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

