CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Trending news headlines in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 6 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) What’s going on in Dyersburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dyersburg area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Dyersburg / youtube.com

Workforce Services: VirtualJobShadow.com

Workforce Services: VirtualJobShadow.com

Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Dyersburg / stategazette.com

District Attorney receives injunction to close Economy Inn

District Attorney receives injunction to close Economy Inn

On Friday morning, Sept.17, members of the Dyersburg Police Department as well as the 29th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office converged on the Economy Inn, located at 1004 Hwy. 51 Bypass, to serve the owner with a temporary injunction/restraining order forcing the business to cease operations. Shortly after 9 a.m.... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Dyersburg / thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg Economy Inn declared a nuisance with tenants ordered to vacate

Dyersburg Economy Inn declared a nuisance with tenants ordered to vacate

The owner of the Economy Inn in Dyersburg was served Friday with a temporary injunction seeking to declare the property a nuisance. The Dyersburg Police Department and the 29th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office served the injunction Friday morning with officers on the scene throughout the day as all tenants were ordered to vacate the property. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Dyersburg / radionwtn.com

Dyersburg Economy Inn Closed By Order Of Court

Dyersburg Economy Inn Closed By Order Of Court

Dyersburg, Tenn.–The Economy Inn in Dyersburg has been closed by order of the Dyer County Chancery Court and District Attorney General. An injunction was served by the DAs office and Dyersburg Police Department pending a court hearing on Monday, September 20th. The property is located at 1004 Highway 51 Bypass... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dyersburg, TN
Government
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
195
Followers
445
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy