Trending news headlines in Dyersburg

(DYERSBURG, TN) What’s going on in Dyersburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dyersburg area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Workforce Services: VirtualJobShadow.com Read more

LOCAL PICK

District Attorney receives injunction to close Economy Inn On Friday morning, Sept.17, members of the Dyersburg Police Department as well as the 29th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office converged on the Economy Inn, located at 1004 Hwy. 51 Bypass, to serve the owner with a temporary injunction/restraining order forcing the business to cease operations. Shortly after 9 a.m.... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Dyersburg Economy Inn declared a nuisance with tenants ordered to vacate The owner of the Economy Inn in Dyersburg was served Friday with a temporary injunction seeking to declare the property a nuisance. The Dyersburg Police Department and the 29th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office served the injunction Friday morning with officers on the scene throughout the day as all tenants were ordered to vacate the property. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE