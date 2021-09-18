What's up: News headlines in Coos Bay

North American Railcar Operators Association to Return to Coos Bay Rail Line for Teddy Bear Toy Express

Coos Bay, OR – The Pacific Railcar Operators (PRO), an affiliate of umbrella organization North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), will be returning to the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL) for an excursion and toy drive from October 8th to the 10th this year. NARCOA is a non-profit group of railroad enthusiasts with a mission to preserve safe and legal operation of historical railroad equipment. Railroad motorcars, also called speeders or putt putt cars were utilized decades ago along railroads throughout the United States to assist crews in Maintenance of Way (MOW) activities. Over the years, railroad motorcars have been largely replaced by more modern hyrail vehicles, which are standard roadway vehicles with retractable guide wheels that can operate on either road or rail. The Teddy Bear Toy Express is operated by the Pacific Railcar Operators under the direction of Bill and Nancy Andrews: railsnrods@msn.com. Read more