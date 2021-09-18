What's up: News headlines in Coos Bay
Coos Bay Police Officer Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges
COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A longtime Coos Bay police officer has been indicted and arrested on child sexual abuse charges. According to court records, Terry Scott Rogers, 51, was arrested Friday on 18 felony charges and two misdemeanor charges, The World reported. The indictment alleges Rogers started abusing a child in 2012 when the child was younger than 12 and that it continued for six years. Read more
ODF concerned with sudden oak death in Port Orford making jump to Coos County
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry is now mitigating a new site of tanoak trees that were found to be infected with sudden oak death in late April. That site is along Highway 101 in Port Orford. Sudden oak death is an invasive tree disease that kills... Read more
9.15.2021 Evening Prayer Rite II
Emmanuel Episcopal Parish - Coos Bay, Oregon All music used under Christian Copyright Solutions WORSHIPcast license #12729 To donate directly to Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans visit: https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=102513 Select online giving and put Ida relief-AOP in the memo line. Read more
North American Railcar Operators Association to Return to Coos Bay Rail Line for Teddy Bear Toy Express
Coos Bay, OR – The Pacific Railcar Operators (PRO), an affiliate of umbrella organization North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), will be returning to the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL) for an excursion and toy drive from October 8th to the 10th this year. NARCOA is a non-profit group of railroad enthusiasts with a mission to preserve safe and legal operation of historical railroad equipment. Railroad motorcars, also called speeders or putt putt cars were utilized decades ago along railroads throughout the United States to assist crews in Maintenance of Way (MOW) activities. Over the years, railroad motorcars have been largely replaced by more modern hyrail vehicles, which are standard roadway vehicles with retractable guide wheels that can operate on either road or rail. The Teddy Bear Toy Express is operated by the Pacific Railcar Operators under the direction of Bill and Nancy Andrews: railsnrods@msn.com. Read more
