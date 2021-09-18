CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: News headlines in Picayune

Picayune News Alert
 6 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) The news in Picayune never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Picayune area, click here.

Jail and Bail for Friendship Park exceeds goal

The city of Picayune was awarded a $1.9 million BP grant to be used to renovate Friendship Park, but that grant requires the city to put up a 20 percent match, or $380,000. To cover that match, several fund raisers have been held in the city, the most recent of which was a Jail and Bail. Read more

Picayune woman arrested for arson and possession of a controlled substance

A Picayune woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly set a closet on fire and fled the area. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the incident occurred on Monday at about 5:35 p.m. when officers were called to 117 Clark Street, the home of 42-year-old Rachel Ann Dembinski, because other residents in the home reported she was trying to set items in the house on fire. Read more

Home For Sale: 1319 Evangeline Dr, Picayune, MS 39466 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1319EvangelineDr.C21.com 1319 Evangeline Dr Picayune, MS 39466 MLS 175542 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2206 Sq. Ft. Here it is! 1 minute to I-59! 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths inside the city limits on .25 acres. Move in ready, freshly painted, new vinyl flooring and granite in the kitchen, new granite and vanities in the baths. Spacious formal dining and additional dining area off patio and kitchen. Big back yard. Make an appointment to preview this home today! Contact Agent: Catherine Hayden Eric Enterprises Incorporated Read more

Melissa “Missy” Dawn Holston

Funeral Services for Melissa “Missy” Dawn Holston, age 51, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:30 am at Salem Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6:00... Read more

Comments / 0

