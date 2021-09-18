Twentynine Palms news digest: Top stories today

31 ARRESTED, 29,000 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED IN WEEK 3 OF COUNTY ILLEGAL GROW RAIDS

31 people were arrested at 31 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including three in Twentynine Palms and three in Wonder Valley, were shut down during the third week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 31 search warrants at properties in Lucerne Valley, Chino Hills, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Fontana, Bloomington, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Newberry Springs, Hesperia, and the county National Forest from September 13-17 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week three. During this time, investigators arrested 31 suspects and eradicated 131 greenhouses. Deputies seized 29,810 plants, 5,798.4 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and around $19,000 in cash. Read more