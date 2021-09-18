Twentynine Palms news digest: Top stories today
(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Twentynine Palms area.
31 ARRESTED, 29,000 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED IN WEEK 3 OF COUNTY ILLEGAL GROW RAIDS
31 people were arrested at 31 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including three in Twentynine Palms and three in Wonder Valley, were shut down during the third week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 31 search warrants at properties in Lucerne Valley, Chino Hills, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Fontana, Bloomington, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Newberry Springs, Hesperia, and the county National Forest from September 13-17 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week three. During this time, investigators arrested 31 suspects and eradicated 131 greenhouses. Deputies seized 29,810 plants, 5,798.4 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and around $19,000 in cash. Read more
Riverside, San Bernardino counties not imposing vaccine mandate
LA County is now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor bars, nightclubs, breweries and other venues. However, nearby counties like Riverside and San Bernardino are not imposing any mandates; and residents say they are happy they don't live in Los Angeles County. Read more
Because SanBerdu, Riverside counties both have a majority of 90% Hispanic and blacks residents. They are against being vaccinated. Don't know why? Cultural, I guess🤷♀️
Man I’m proud to live in the IE !!!!! …..,Way to Go I support u
15 likes 2 dislikes
David Carlisle Injured in Crash on Twentynine Palms Highway and Larrea Avenue in Twentynine Palms
David Carlisle Injured in Twentynine Palms Accident on Twentynine Palms Highway and Larrea Avenue. Twentynine Palms, California (September 17, 2021) – David Carlisle, 52, of Desert Hot Springs was among two people injured in a wreck in Twentynine Palms on Wednesday morning, according to the Morongo Basin sheriff’s department. The... Read more
