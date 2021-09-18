CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms news digest: Top stories today

Twentynine Palms Journal
 6 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Here are today's top stories from the Twentynine Palms area.

Twentynine Palms / z1077fm.com

31 ARRESTED, 29,000 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA SEIZED IN WEEK 3 OF COUNTY ILLEGAL GROW RAIDS

31 people were arrested at 31 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including three in Twentynine Palms and three in Wonder Valley, were shut down during the third week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 31 search warrants at properties in Lucerne Valley, Chino Hills, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Fontana, Bloomington, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Newberry Springs, Hesperia, and the county National Forest from September 13-17 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week three. During this time, investigators arrested 31 suspects and eradicated 131 greenhouses. Deputies seized 29,810 plants, 5,798.4 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and around $19,000 in cash. Read more

Los Angeles County / foxla.com

Riverside, San Bernardino counties not imposing vaccine mandate

LA County is now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor bars, nightclubs, breweries and other venues. However, nearby counties like Riverside and San Bernardino are not imposing any mandates; and residents say they are happy they don't live in Los Angeles County. Read more

avatar

Because SanBerdu, Riverside counties both have a majority of 90% Hispanic and blacks residents. They are against being vaccinated. Don't know why? Cultural, I guess🤷‍♀️

2 likes 2 dislikes 18 replies

avatar

Man I’m proud to live in the IE !!!!! …..,Way to Go I support u

15 likes 2 dislikes

Twentynine Palms / pacificattorneygroup.com

David Carlisle Injured in Crash on Twentynine Palms Highway and Larrea Avenue in Twentynine Palms

David Carlisle Injured in Twentynine Palms Accident on Twentynine Palms Highway and Larrea Avenue. Twentynine Palms, California (September 17, 2021) – David Carlisle, 52, of Desert Hot Springs was among two people injured in a wreck in Twentynine Palms on Wednesday morning, according to the Morongo Basin sheriff’s department. The... Read more

Twentynine Palms / z1077fm.com

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Local
California Government
Twentynine Palms, CA
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

