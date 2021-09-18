CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Shang-Chi Pacing to Pass Black Widow at the Box Office

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is on pace to pass Black Widow at the United States box office. Things just keep getting better for Marvel's latest release according to a new report from The Wrap. The Simu Liu fronted feature poured on another $5.8 million on Friday and the estimates are still lofty. Shang-Chi has managed to rake in a total of $176 million at the worldwide box office and that includes this weekend's projected $21 million earnings. Black Widow sits at $183 million and there's no reason to believe that the Master of Kung-Fu couldn't get past it. This is a strange situation for Marvel that experts are drawing all sorts of conclusions over. However, it's absolutely apparent that people have enjoyed Shang-Chi and want more of these characters. There was a ton of hopes riding on the MCU movie and it has paved the way for the theater outlook to be downright rosy headed in the final leg of this year. It seems like the only question remaining will be how high will the film soar before it bows out.

comicbook.com

