Trending news headlines in Lancaster

Lancaster beverage company defrauded investors out of $15 million, SEC alleges The top officers of a Lancaster company that markets beverages to women allegedly defrauded at least 2,000 investors out of more than $15 million largely to finance their luxurious lifestyle, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, the SEC is seeking... Read more

Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Lancaster LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed in Lancaster. Deputies were called at 1 a.m. to the 700 block of West Lancaster Boulevard where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds and in critical condition, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. Read more

