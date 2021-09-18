Trending news headlines in Lancaster
Lancaster beverage company defrauded investors out of $15 million, SEC alleges
The top officers of a Lancaster company that markets beverages to women allegedly defrauded at least 2,000 investors out of more than $15 million largely to finance their luxurious lifestyle, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, the SEC is seeking... Read more
They should take them out back and put a bullet in them. The punishment for this type of crime is a joke. Taking peoples money
😡 I invested into this B.S & very disappointed 😞. Charges needs to be brought onto everyone involved.
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Lancaster
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed in Lancaster. Deputies were called at 1 a.m. to the 700 block of West Lancaster Boulevard where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds and in critical condition, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. Read more
so my wife told me to be looking out for my half of the child tax credit it never when to my account but but she reserved $300 dollar's in her Cashapp but she keep saying she never received anything she liein she the only one that fill taxes for I'll baby girl she 14 yrs old.
