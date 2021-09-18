Trending news headlines in Lancaster

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

 6 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) The news in Lancaster never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Lancaster / sbsun.com

Lancaster beverage company defrauded investors out of $15 million, SEC alleges

Lancaster beverage company defrauded investors out of $15 million, SEC alleges

The top officers of a Lancaster company that markets beverages to women allegedly defrauded at least 2,000 investors out of more than $15 million largely to finance their luxurious lifestyle, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, the SEC is seeking... Read more

They should take them out back and put a bullet in them. The punishment for this type of crime is a joke. Taking peoples money

😡 I invested into this B.S & very disappointed 😞. Charges needs to be brought onto everyone involved.

Lancaster / cbslocal.com

Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Lancaster

Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed in Lancaster. Deputies were called at 1 a.m. to the 700 block of West Lancaster Boulevard where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds and in critical condition, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff’s  Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. Read more

so my wife told me to be looking out for my half of the child tax credit it never when to my account but but she reserved $300 dollar's in her Cashapp but she keep saying she never received anything she liein she the only one that fill taxes for I'll baby girl she 14 yrs old.

Lancaster / businesshala.com

U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Businesshala) – A Southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for duping investors out of millions of dollars Is. - Advertisement - In a complaint filed Tuesday, the SEC said... Read more

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

