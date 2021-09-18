Evansville news wrap: What’s trending

(EVANSVILLE, IN) What’s going on in Evansville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today we congratulate Dan Katz on his retirement after 38 years at 14 News. Take a look at those from WFIE, past and present, who sent him a message, thanking him and wishing him the best in this next phase in his life. Evansville Mayor Lloyd... Read more

Watch Kentucky Boxer Puppy’s Cute Reaction To Great Dane’s Bark Parents, you know, before you ever get grandkids, you get grand-pets. I have had 3 dogs, a cat, a bird, and a bearded dragon. The largest being my granddog/cow named Mac. This do is exactly what you think of when you think of, giant dog. I can't even take him for a walk because he will pull me down the street. He also wants to always sit on my lap. Mac thinks he is a lap dog. He's an emotional, energetic, super affectionate, and gentle giant. Read more

Downtown Evansville Win Walk Returns September 24th The annual Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is happening on September 24th with some new and exciting changes. For years now, the Downtown Evansville Wine Walk has been a big hit. It's ideal for a girls' night out or even a fun date night in Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is a night full of wine, shopping, dining, photo opportunities, live music by DJ Chidi & Vandal 84, live magic by Magic Man Collin Culiver, Fire Performers, and more. Read more

