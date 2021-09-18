CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville news wrap: What’s trending

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 6 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) What’s going on in Evansville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Evansville / 14news.com

Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News

Dan Katz retires after 38 years at 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today we congratulate Dan Katz on his retirement after 38 years at 14 News. Take a look at those from WFIE, past and present, who sent him a message, thanking him and wishing him the best in this next phase in his life. Evansville Mayor Lloyd... Read more

Comments
avatar

Doesn't seem like it's been that long, my time sure flies. CONGRATULATIONS on your retirement enjoy yourself. A great guy for sure.

2 likes

avatar

I like to see some more videos of Dan retiring they didn't really make a lot you couldn't see his face so and then Mike Blake where has he been he hasn't been in a picture for a long time did he retire after his wife passed away I like to know please

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Evansville / my1053wjlt.com

Watch Kentucky Boxer Puppy’s Cute Reaction To Great Dane’s Bark

Watch Kentucky Boxer Puppy’s Cute Reaction To Great Dane’s Bark

Parents, you know, before you ever get grandkids, you get grand-pets. I have had 3 dogs, a cat, a bird, and a bearded dragon. The largest being my granddog/cow named Mac. This do is exactly what you think of when you think of, giant dog. I can't even take him for a walk because he will pull me down the street. He also wants to always sit on my lap. Mac thinks he is a lap dog. He's an emotional, energetic, super affectionate, and gentle giant. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Evansville / 1061evansville.com

Downtown Evansville Win Walk Returns September 24th

Downtown Evansville Win Walk Returns September 24th

The annual Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is happening on September 24th with some new and exciting changes. For years now, the Downtown Evansville Wine Walk has been a big hit. It's ideal for a girls' night out or even a fun date night in Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Wine Walk is a night full of wine, shopping, dining, photo opportunities, live music by DJ Chidi & Vandal 84, live magic by Magic Man Collin Culiver, Fire Performers, and more. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Evansville / insideindianabusiness.com

MetroNet Acquires Michigan Company

MetroNet Acquires Michigan Company

EVANSVILLE - Evansville-based MetroNet has acquired CTS, a fiber-optic internet company in southwest Michigan. MetroNet says it plans to invest more than $100 million to expand fiber-optic network services to communities and neighborhoods within the CTS service area. CTS serves customers in portions of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Texas Township... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
269
Followers
507
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy