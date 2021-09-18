Trending news headlines in Wilmington
A NHC Sheriff’s Office Captain dies of COVID-19
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A well-known Captain with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID 19. Capt. David MacAlpine passed at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to the NHC Sheriff’s Office. MacAlpine, or “Mac” as he was known among his fellow officers was with... Read more
guess everyone is passing from covid u never see nothing about cancer or heart disease or anything else but covid.
Its truly sad people forget that a human being passed away, jab or no jab, I held the hands of many dying, before the jab ever existed. I thank this man for his service and give my deepest condolences to his family❤️
Do you want to be on screen? Wilmington film industry struggles to find enough extras
If you've ever wanted to be in the movies or on TV, and you live in the Wilmington area, there's never been a time quite like the present. The near-record number of film and TV productions in Wilmington, along with the requirement that all workers on set be vaccinated against and regularly tested for COVID-19, is causing a hiring crunch as casting agents desperately search for people to work as background extras. Read more
yes cause people want the choice in our life matters. i used to do extras work and love to but,i am not able to recieve shot..I feel everyones choice. would love to work.
i totally agree. i get offers all the time but can't/ won't get the vaccin.
Eclectic and Creative: September Art Galleries Around Town
Greater Wilmington, North Carolina, and eclectic artwork go together like bread and butter. Our beloved port city is closely associated with the arts; be it a play at Thalian Hall, live concerts being held at one of the many venues, or an open-air market for crafts and other artwork for sale. While Summer might be coming to a close, there’s still a lot to look forward to around town. A great pastime for locals, is browsing art galleries, and there will be a few to watch out for this September. Read more
NHC man sentenced for role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Arthur Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact in the first-degree murder of 57-year-old Austin Clarkson. Williams, 45, was sentenced to 8–10.6 years in prison. In May 2017, Williams and Ronald Cromartie were involved in a verbal altercation with Clarkson at a home on... Read more