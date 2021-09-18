Trending news headlines in Wilmington

Eclectic and Creative: September Art Galleries Around Town

Greater Wilmington, North Carolina, and eclectic artwork go together like bread and butter. Our beloved port city is closely associated with the arts; be it a play at Thalian Hall, live concerts being held at one of the many venues, or an open-air market for crafts and other artwork for sale. While Summer might be coming to a close, there’s still a lot to look forward to around town. A great pastime for locals, is browsing art galleries, and there will be a few to watch out for this September. Read more