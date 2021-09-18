CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Trending news headlines in Wilmington

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 6 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Wilmington area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wilmington / wect.com

A NHC Sheriff’s Office Captain dies of COVID-19

A NHC Sheriff’s Office Captain dies of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A well-known Captain with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID 19. Capt. David MacAlpine passed at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to the NHC Sheriff’s Office. MacAlpine, or “Mac” as he was known among his fellow officers was with... Read more

Comments
avatar

guess everyone is passing from covid u never see nothing about cancer or heart disease or anything else but covid.

1 like 4 replies

avatar

Its truly sad people forget that a human being passed away, jab or no jab, I held the hands of many dying, before the jab ever existed. I thank this man for his service and give my deepest condolences to his family❤️

4 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wilmington / starnewsonline.com

Do you want to be on screen? Wilmington film industry struggles to find enough extras

Do you want to be on screen? Wilmington film industry struggles to find enough extras

If you've ever wanted to be in the movies or on TV, and you live in the Wilmington area, there's never been a time quite like the present. The near-record number of film and TV productions in Wilmington, along with the requirement that all workers on set be vaccinated against and regularly tested for COVID-19, is causing a hiring crunch as casting agents desperately search for people to work as background extras. Read more

Comments
avatar

yes cause people want the choice in our life matters. i used to do extras work and love to but,i am not able to recieve shot..I feel everyones choice. would love to work.

2 likes

avatar

i totally agree. i get offers all the time but can't/ won't get the vaccin.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wilmington / brunswickforest.com

Eclectic and Creative: September Art Galleries Around Town

Eclectic and Creative: September Art Galleries Around Town

Greater Wilmington, North Carolina, and eclectic artwork go together like bread and butter. Our beloved port city is closely associated with the arts; be it a play at Thalian Hall, live concerts being held at one of the many venues, or an open-air market for crafts and other artwork for sale. While Summer might be coming to a close, there’s still a lot to look forward to around town. A great pastime for locals, is browsing art galleries, and there will be a few to watch out for this September. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wilmington / foxwilmington.com

NHC man sentenced for role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson

NHC man sentenced for role in 2017 murder of Austin Clarkson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Arthur Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact in the first-degree murder of 57-year-old Austin Clarkson. Williams, 45, was sentenced to 8–10.6 years in prison. In May 2017, Williams and Ronald Cromartie were involved in a verbal altercation with Clarkson at a home on... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
300
Followers
522
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy