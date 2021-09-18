Trending local news in Ogden

25th Street Newcomer: A First Look at Ogden’s Table 25

When I learned of the opening of the new bistro-style restaurant, Table 25 in Ogden, I was excited. In part, that’s because pretty much any new eatery to open – especially in the midst of a pandemic – is exciting. But also, it’s because the married couple who opened the restaurant – Jaimie and Justin Buehler – had most recently worked for a number of years at the Copper Onion in Salt Lake City. I’ve been a big fan of Ryan Lowder’s Copper Onion since it opened in 2010 and Lowder’s well-mentored employees have gone on to open a number of great eateries and bars of their own. And, it didn’t hurt that the Buehlers hired chef Baleigh Snoke, formerly of Avenues Proper and Tradition restaurant, to head up the Table 25 kitchen. It seems like a winning formula. Read more