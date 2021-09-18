Trending local news in Ogden

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

 6 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Ogden area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ogden area, click here.

Utah / abc4.com

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In two days, officers from Ogden and Provo went to high schools after reports of a firearm seen on campus. Three students are now facing serious consequences. On Thursday, students were sharing hugs of relief after a report of a gun pulled on a student... Read more

Ogden / utahstories.com

When I learned of the opening of the new bistro-style restaurant, Table 25 in Ogden, I was excited. In part, that’s because pretty much any new eatery to open – especially in the midst of a pandemic – is exciting. But also, it’s because the married couple who opened the restaurant – Jaimie and Justin Buehler – had most recently worked for a number of years at the Copper Onion in Salt Lake City. I’ve been a big fan of Ryan Lowder’s Copper Onion since it opened in 2010 and Lowder’s well-mentored employees have gone on to open a number of great eateries and bars of their own. And, it didn’t hurt that the Buehlers hired chef Baleigh Snoke, formerly of Avenues Proper and Tradition restaurant, to head up the Table 25 kitchen. It seems like a winning formula. Read more

Utah / kmyu.tv

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Ogden is announcing more water restrictions. Outdoor watering will be banned starting Oct. 1. City leaders felt the need to set that timeline because the secondary water has been shut off two to four weeks earlier than usual.“We still allow for some spot watering of trees and shrubs,” Justin Anderson, deputy director of Ogden’s public services department said, “but we want to eliminate all wasteful watering.” Read more

Ogden / youtube.com

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered, here's Family Fun with Fox 13. Read more

#Local News#Ut
ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

