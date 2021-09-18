News wrap: Headlines in Erie
Snack Maker Schearer’s Foods Adding $29M Factory in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced Sept. 16 that snack manufacturer Shearer's Foods has chosen to expand its company in Erie, creating dozens of new jobs, retaining hundreds of existing positions, and injecting millions of dollars into the local economy.
Wanted: Erie man wanted by U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force; up to $1,500 cash reward offered
The U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force is offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Paul Szymczak. Szymczak is wanted on an arrest warrant dated 11/05/2020 for bond revocation for charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Burglary, Harassment, and Public Drunkenness, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Students in Erie School District continue to use laptops from pandemic
Students in the Erie School District are still using technology that was administered during the pandemic for virtual learning. About 10,500 students in the district are equipped with either an iPad or Chromebook. During the pandemic, students used this technology so they could learn remotely. Now students continue to use this technology in the classroom.
The Women's Club wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local
For the past 125 years, the Women's Club of Erie has been the grand lady of area social clubs.