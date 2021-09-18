CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

News wrap: Headlines in Erie

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 6 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Erie area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Erie area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Pennsylvania / foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Maker Schearer’s Foods Adding $29M Factory in Pennsylvania

Snack Maker Schearer’s Foods Adding $29M Factory in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced Sept. 16 that snack manufacturer Shearer’s Foods has chosen to expand its company in Erie, creating dozens of new jobs, retaining hundreds of existing positions, and injecting millions of dollars into the local economy. “We in Pennsylvania know that our commonwealth is the... Read more

Comments
avatar

More vacant jobs. You can bring all the new businesses to the state. but now get the people off their butts to apply.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

He says 36 jobs. WOW And what country owns this company China or Russia? Wolf you are the downfall of a once beautiful large manufacturing state. You have ruined this state go smoke a joint and remember all the people who are sick of you.

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pennsylvania / yourerie.com

Wanted: Erie man wanted by U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force; up to $1,500 cash reward offered

Wanted: Erie man wanted by U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force; up to $1,500 cash reward offered

The U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force is offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Paul Szymczak. Szymczak is wanted on an arrest warrant dated 11/05/2020 for bond revocation for charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Burglary, Harassment, and Public Drunkenness, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Erie / yourerie.com

Students in Erie School District continue to use laptops from pandemic

Students in Erie School District continue to use laptops from pandemic

Students in the Erie School District are still using technology that was administered during the pandemic for virtual learning. About 10,500 students in the district are equipped with either an iPad or Chromebook. During the pandemic, students used this technology so they could learn remotely. Now students continue to use... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Erie / youtube.com

The Women's Club wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Women's Club wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

For the past 125 years, the Women's Club of Erie has been the grand lady of area social clubs. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
349
Followers
490
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy