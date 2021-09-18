Trending local news in Oceanside

420 S Nevada St Oceanside CA 92054

Come fall in love with this 1951 Craftsman Beach Cottage. Welcome to the Best of the Seaside District of Oceanside. Enjoy the Ocean Breezes from the Front Porch the Sunsets from the Private Balcony Deck. Original refinished oak floors, huge, remodeled kitchen with SS Appliances, abundant storage and counterspace galore. 2nd Floor is dedicated as the Stunning Primary Bedroom: Ensuite with chic tiled shower and dual vanities; walk-in closet; and direct access to the private upstairs Ocean View deck. Two generous downstairs bedrooms share the large, renovated “Spa Feel” Hall Bath with its stylish Clawfoot Tub. Entertain in the elegant, wainscoted dining room, or casual alfresco dining under the huge, covered patio. Blocks from the beach, restaurants, and so much more. Read more