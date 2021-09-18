Trending local news in Oceanside
(OCEANSIDE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Oceanside area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oceanside area, click here.
The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro is being held in Oceanside, CA
OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro kicks off in Oceanside, CA. This competition is one of the biggest for all female surfers who attend from all over the world. 15TH ANNUAL NISSAN SUPER GIRL SURF PRO RETURNS TO OCEANSIDE SEPT. 17-19, 2021. WORLD’S TOP PRO... Read more
Vote: Who is the best offensive lineman in California high school football?
SBLive’s Top 30 offensive lineman rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best o-lineman in the state?. Check out our Top 30 OL rankings and cast your vote below. Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or... Read more
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
The widow of a U.S. Marine killed in a bombing in Afghanistan in August has given birth to a baby girl Read more
420 S Nevada St Oceanside CA 92054
Come fall in love with this 1951 Craftsman Beach Cottage. Welcome to the Best of the Seaside District of Oceanside. Enjoy the Ocean Breezes from the Front Porch the Sunsets from the Private Balcony Deck. Original refinished oak floors, huge, remodeled kitchen with SS Appliances, abundant storage and counterspace galore. 2nd Floor is dedicated as the Stunning Primary Bedroom: Ensuite with chic tiled shower and dual vanities; walk-in closet; and direct access to the private upstairs Ocean View deck. Two generous downstairs bedrooms share the large, renovated “Spa Feel” Hall Bath with its stylish Clawfoot Tub. Entertain in the elegant, wainscoted dining room, or casual alfresco dining under the huge, covered patio. Blocks from the beach, restaurants, and so much more. Read more
Comments / 0