Oceanside, CA

Trending local news in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 6 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Oceanside area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Oceanside / kusi.com

The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro is being held in Oceanside, CA

OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro kicks off in Oceanside, CA. This competition is one of the biggest for all female surfers who attend from all over the world. 15TH ANNUAL NISSAN SUPER GIRL SURF PRO RETURNS TO OCEANSIDE SEPT. 17-19, 2021. WORLD’S TOP PRO... Read more

California / scorebooklive.com

Vote: Who is the best offensive lineman in California high school football?

SBLive’s Top 30 offensive lineman rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best o-lineman in the state?. Check out our Top 30 OL rankings and cast your vote below. Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or... Read more

Oceanside / abcnews.go.com

Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing

The widow of a U.S. Marine killed in a bombing in Afghanistan in August has given birth to a baby girl Read more

Oceanside / youtube.com

420 S Nevada St Oceanside CA 92054

Come fall in love with this 1951 Craftsman Beach Cottage. Welcome to the Best of the Seaside District of Oceanside. Enjoy the Ocean Breezes from the Front Porch the Sunsets from the Private Balcony Deck. Original refinished oak floors, huge, remodeled kitchen with SS Appliances, abundant storage and counterspace galore. 2nd Floor is dedicated as the Stunning Primary Bedroom: Ensuite with chic tiled shower and dual vanities; walk-in closet; and direct access to the private upstairs Ocean View deck. Two generous downstairs bedrooms share the large, renovated “Spa Feel” Hall Bath with its stylish Clawfoot Tub. Entertain in the elegant, wainscoted dining room, or casual alfresco dining under the huge, covered patio. Blocks from the beach, restaurants, and so much more. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

