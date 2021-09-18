CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Port St Lucie

 6 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Port St Lucie.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Port St Lucie / cbs12.com

City employees reassigned to clean-up duty after thousands of trash complaints

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of complaints about delayed or missed trash collections have led to frustration among residents, and changes at City Hall. Waste Pro, the trash-collection contractor for the city, has received more than 8,000 complaints since the start of the coronavirus pandemic from residents throughout St. Lucie County ,for either delaying trash or yard waste pick-up, or repeatedly missing them for months. The company points blame to the slim workforce. Read more

avatar

ours didn't go bad till recently. 3 wks now with debris out front. come on..

Port St Lucie / wptv.com

PSLPD motorcycle officers will get new full-face helmets

Port St. Lucie motorcycle police officers will soon be wearing new, more protective helmets after an officer suffered injuries in a crash earlier this year. Read more

Port St Lucie / cw34.com

Woman found sleeping at gas pump charged with DUI

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found sleeping at a gas pump is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Stacey Lofton last Saturday. A caller told police she noticed Lofton asleep in her car for about an hour. After seeing pills and money on her lap, the witness called police. Read more

Port St Lucie / youtube.com

9671 SW Glenbrook Drive Drive SW, Port Saint Lucie, FL Presented by Diana Jijon.

Click to see more: https://9671SWGlenbr.TheBestListing.com 9671 SW Glenbrook Drive Drive SW Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Contact Diana Jijon for more information. Keller Williams Vero Beach, Treasure Coast & Palm Beaches 772-333-0083 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in the gated community of Heritage Oaks at Tradition. Open floor plan with ceramic tile flooring throughout the main living areas, a covered/screened patio, freshly painted, remodeled bathroom and walking closet. Heritage Oaks amenities include a spacious clubhouse, a large pool and spa, and an exercise room. Tradition is a master planned community with recreational areas, great dining and shopping. Close to I-95 and minutes from Cleveland Clinic. HOA fee includes cable, internet, lawn care, landscaping, clubhouse, irrigation water, guarded gate . License Number: SL3398307 Licensed In: Florida Read more

