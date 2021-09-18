What's up: Leading stories in Port St Lucie
City employees reassigned to clean-up duty after thousands of trash complaints
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of complaints about delayed or missed trash collections have led to frustration among residents, and changes at City Hall. Waste Pro, the trash-collection contractor for the city, has received more than 8,000 complaints since the start of the coronavirus pandemic from residents throughout St. Lucie County ,for either delaying trash or yard waste pick-up, or repeatedly missing them for months. The company points blame to the slim workforce. Read more
ours didn't go bad till recently. 3 wks now with debris out front. come on..
PSLPD motorcycle officers will get new full-face helmets
Port St. Lucie motorcycle police officers will soon be wearing new, more protective helmets after an officer suffered injuries in a crash earlier this year. Read more
Woman found sleeping at gas pump charged with DUI
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found sleeping at a gas pump is facing DUI charges in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Stacey Lofton last Saturday. A caller told police she noticed Lofton asleep in her car for about an hour. After seeing pills and money on her lap, the witness called police. Read more
